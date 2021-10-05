Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
71°
Memphis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Informed Sources
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
RIP Young Dolph
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Socks
Best compression socks for women
Top Socks Headlines
Best crew socks
Best boot sock
Best women’s boot socks
Best Halloween socks
Most read on WREG.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Midtown apartment …
Shootout at South Memphis park leaves two injured
Woman’s son forces victim to strip at gunpoint: MPD
Two shot at while leaving funeral
Victim: ‘You shot me over a tablet’
Memphis rental market skyrockets by 40%
Kidnapping victim leaves note at KFC, worker helps
Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 10-16
Man arrested after asking cop to be prostitute
MS repairman caught with stolen truck at Wolfchase …
MS woman concerned about power line on home
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Midtown apartment …
Shootout at South Memphis park leaves two injured
Woman’s son forces victim to strip at gunpoint: MPD
Two shot at while leaving funeral
Victim: ‘You shot me over a tablet’
Don't Miss
Salvation Army seeks telethon help
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Federal agency sues Starbucks after Memphis firings
Woman describes wartime in Ukraine, thanks church
Memphis Local Events