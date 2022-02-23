Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
RIP Young Dolph
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Video
Program Schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women
JobNet3
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sandals
Best orthotic sandals
Top Sandals Headlines
Most read on WREG.com
Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed
Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead
25 days since storm, Memphis man still without power
Police: Bank employee hit in the face by customer
Where people in Mississippi are moving to most
Body cam video shows one of MPD officer’s complaints
One dead in apartment shooting, woman detained
Traffic stop leads to foot chase, drug bust
When will Family Dollar stores reopen?
‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage
MPD: Man stabbed in face by coworker at warehouse
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed
Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead
25 days since storm, Memphis man still without power
Police: Bank employee hit in the face by customer
Where people in Mississippi are moving to most
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
TN bill targets parents behind on child support
3 Memphis schools named among best in TN
State Rep. calls for Family Dollar boycott over rats
Memphis Local Events