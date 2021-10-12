Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
41°
LIVE NOW
WREG Daybreak
Memphis
41°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Eliza Fletcher
Local
Hispanic Heritage Month
Gun Safe Memphis
MAP: Memphis 2022 homicides and murders
Politics from The Hill
Restaurant Report Card
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Pass It On
Live at 9
Manhunt Monday
Informed Sources
Community Changers
Bright Spot
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Memphis Weather Radar
Weather News Updates
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
University of Mississippi
JobNet3
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Traffic / Gas
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Remarkable Women
Nominate a Remarkable Woman!
Contests and Fun
Nominate a Remarkable Woman!
Memphis Zoo Lights Sweepstakes
ICE! at Gaylord Opryland Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Donate to Tim’s Coats for Kids 2022
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
Most read on WREG.com
Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead
Woman says stolen Rolex stuck at MS pawn shop
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
Store owner feels thieves are targeting his business
Man points gun at police during 10-hr standoff: MPD
Read More Top Stories
Community Changers
Chris Hope Foundation helps families fighting cancer
Local group helping those impacted by incarceration
Carpenter Art Garden helps the community grow
The Collective Blueprint asks what’s your why?
More Community Changers stories
Investigations
Woman says stolen Rolex stuck at MS pawn shop
Report reveals even more problems at Serenity Towers
Killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
Rapist getting out despite evidence of other crimes
MSCS HR chief responds to being placed on leave
TBI explains priority DNA testing for some cases
Owners received millions for ‘nuisance’ apartments
City considers increasing sidewalk repair assistance
Grizzlies
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. intends to make season …
Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime
Morant, Tatum put on show but Boston wins at the …
Morant returns but Grizzlies lose second straight …
Hustle will have some Grizzly flavor and familiar …
Grizzlies’ Ziare Williams out 4-6 more weeks due …
Durant calling Ja Morant the ‘face of our league …
More Grizzlies News
Memphis Tigers
Tigers, land Ty-Laur Johnson, 4th top recruit in …
Williams, Davis combine for 33 in win in Nashville
Tigers get commitment from 2023 3-star forward David …
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor give verbal commitment …
Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey
Tigers’ Davis named to preseason watch list
Forget the Smoke– Penny Hardaway ready for his Tigers …
Tigers open the season ranked outside the Top 25
More Memphis Tigers News
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption
Trending Stories
Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead
Woman says stolen Rolex stuck at MS pawn shop
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
Store owner feels thieves are targeting his business
Man points gun at police during 10-hr standoff: MPD
Memphis Local Events