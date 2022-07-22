Which pet furniture cover is best?

Whether animals should be allowed on furniture can be a big point of debate among pet owners. Those that do allow such behavior can still maintain the quality of their couches and chairs while allowing their pet access.

Pet furniture covers are designed to be comfortable and protective against any shedding, scratching, drooling or other accidents. The Furhaven Pet Furniture Cover is a top pick due to both its aesthetics and construction.

What to know before you buy a pet furniture cover

Material

Pet covers are made from polyester and other synthetics designed to protect the furniture fabric from dirt, accidents and even odors. Depending on the complexity of the material, the cover may be water-resistant or waterproof. Some covers may feature multiple layers, with an internal protective core and an outer comfort layer.

Size

Pet furniture covers are made to protect large sofas, sectional couches, love seats, chaise lounges and cozy chairs. Check the dimensions listed by the company against that of your furniture. If you have trouble finding a size that matches perfectly, some covers can be cut apart or sewn together as needed.

Care

Consider the reasons why you need a cover and how often you may need to clean it. While some furniture covers may be machine washable, others require careful spot cleaning. If your pet sheds, drools or has accidents, you may want a cover that is easier to wash.

Keep the size in mind as well. Even if a larger cover is machine washable, it may not fit in a standard washing machine.

What to look for in a quality pet furniture cover

Fit

Covers adhere to furniture in one of three ways. Elastic bands close around the seat and back cushions. Most elastic bands are adjustable. If they fit too tightly, they may start to bend or squish your cushions. If your furniture has attached cushions that don’t allow for seat or back straps, opt for cushion anchors. These covers fit snugly over furniture with cushion anchors or bars that keep it in place.

Lastly, some covers feature an anti-slip backing designed to stay in place against the furniture while draped over the sides. This tends to be the least stable. However, sometimes it is boosted by elastic bands, cushion anchors or both.

Color and design

Some pet covers give you a choice of color or even a design pattern to enhance your home aesthetic. Neutral colors are most popular because they will best complement the color or pattern of your furniture. Some pet owners may want a color that matches their pet’s fur color to better hide any shedding. For smaller chairs, bold pet covers provide a stunning accent.

Reversibility

Some furniture covers are double-sided, or reversible. This allows you to flip over the cover and use the other side should it become dirtied or stained. Reversible covers are useful for pets that may chew or scratch on occasion so that when one side is damaged, the other is still available.

Note that reversible covers don’t have a nonslip backing. What’s more, if a pet has an accident, you’ll want to wash the cover instead of flipping it over to avoid it ruining the furniture fabric.

Bolster

A bolster is an elevated portion that functions to protect the sides and back of a piece of furniture. One or more bolsters may be included in the furniture cover, providing increased comfort and protection to pets that want to be on the couch or chair. Bolsters exist in place of the cover draping over the back or sides.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet furniture cover

Pet covers increase in price along with size. A chair or love seat cover may cost around $30, while larger sofa covers can reach and exceed $50.

Pet furniture cover FAQ

How far should a cover drape over my furniture?

A. For covers that drape over the sides, make sure they fall at least one-third of the distance down to the ground. If it doesn’t extend far enough, it will be easy for the cover to fall back in on the piece of furniture. Back panels should be particularly generous, especially if there are no elastic bands present.

How can I train my pet to not use furniture?

A. Pet furniture covers may be used as a preventive measure against pets that are still in training. To keep them off, create a cozy and attractive space for your pet that entices them more than the furniture. For dogs, be quick to tell them “off” when they jump on and provide a treat immediately as a reward.

What’s the best pet furniture cover to buy?

Top pet furniture cover

Furhaven Pet Furniture Cover

What you need to know: Durable, soft and waterproof, this pet cover provides protection and comfort for all kinds of furniture.

What you’ll love: From a trusted name in pet products, this cover comes in six sizes and seven colors. The quilted fabric is cozy while the waterproof construction withstands accidents. It adheres with a nonslip backing, elastic bands and anchors.

What you should consider: This cover is quite expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top pet furniture cover for the money

SureFit Microfiber Chair Cover

What you need to know: This attractive and comfortable pet cover offers easy maintenance and reliable protection at a decent price.

What you’ll love: Microfiber material offers comfort and protection from fur and dirt. The neutral color and quilted diamond design make for a complementary look. It can be washed in a machine on the gentle cycle.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained about the cover moving around often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Molly Mutt Pet Blanket

What you need to know: For those seeking protection for a smaller area, this throw cover provides a stunning accent in a home with well-trained pets.

What you’ll love: This blanket is designed to protect seats while enhancing comfort for pets and humans alike. It is offered in seven different bright and eye-catching patterns to enhance the aesthetic of any room.

What you should consider: The cover is not waterproof and doesn’t protect the back or sides of furniture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

