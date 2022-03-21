What’s the best dog bed?

After a long day of chasing balls, eating treats and being your all-around best friend, your canine companion needs a comfortable, supportive dog bed. With hundreds of beds to choose from, picking the right one for your dog can seem daunting.

Since you can’t ask your pup their opinion, The Dog’s Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a luxurious option.

What to know before you buy a dog bed

Types of dog beds

Dog beds come in a wide range of types, some of which are versatile enough to suit any dog, while others are tailored to meet more particular needs.

Mattress-style dog beds are rectangular and either completely flat or flat in the center, with a headrest or raised edge. These are great for dogs that like to stretch out, though the ones with raised edges, or bolsters, also accommodate dogs who like to lean against something as they sleep. They usually have foam bases, which are nicely supportive.

Doughnut beds and other round or oval beds are perfect for dogs who curl up while they sleep. They often have raised edges to make them cozier and offer back support.

Raised beds consist of a mesh sleeping area fixed to a metal or heavy-duty plastic frame. They're great for dogs who chew or claw other beds, and for use in hot weather because air circulates underneath the sleeping surface.

Materials

Consider both the filling material and the outer material when buying a bed for your dog, though the filling is more important.

Polyester hollow fill: This is often found inside cheap dog beds, but it isn’t supportive. It also flattens down over time and becomes less comfortable, so it isn’t the ideal choice.

Memory foam: This and other types of furniture-grade foam offer a level of comfort and support similar to foam mattresses for humans, though there's a difference between solid and shredded foam. Solid foam provides more support while shredded foam feels slightly more plush.

Outer materials: Some dogs prefer something that feels extra soft and plush, such as faux fur, but most are happy on almost any material as long as it doesn't feel too plasticky.

What to look for in a quality dog bed

Size

The right size bed will keep your dog from sore muscles due to sleeping in a too-small space. Measure your dog from the tip of their nose to the base of their tail, then add 6 to 12 inches to find a bed long enough to fit them.

Colors

Most dog beds are available in a range of colors so you can choose one that matches your decor.

Washable covers

You’ll thank yourself for buying a dog bed with an outer cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog bed

While you can find basic dog beds for as little as $20-$50, high-end memory-foam beds in large sizes cost as much as $150-$300.

Dog bed FAQ

Do dogs like hard or soft beds?

A. Generally speaking, dogs like beds that are neither too hard nor too soft. As mammals, dogs have similar skeletal structures to us humans, so the best beds for them are soft enough to feel comfortable and avoid pressure points but firm enough to offer support for the spine and joints.

Do dogs need their own beds?

A. It’s good for your dog to have their own bed in the room where you most often hang out, such as the living room or den, and in the place where they sleep if that’s different.

If you let your dog cuddle up with you on the couch, you might not see the need to have a dog bed in the living room, but it’s ideal for dogs to have their own spot to retreat to if they want a break, especially in households with kids.

Likewise, you might not think your dog needs a bed at night if they sleep in with you, but sleeping in their own bed rather than yours gives everyone a bit more room, especially if you have a big dog or multiple dogs.

What’s the best dog bed to buy?

Top dog bed

The Dog’s Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: With an excellent balance of comfort and support, this is an excellent choice for any dog.

What you’ll love: The solid memory-foam base is on par with basic memory-foam mattresses for humans. It’s available in a range of sizes from small to XXX-large. Not only can you choose from 15 colors, but also three material types: plush, linen and cozy faux fur.

What you should consider: The largest sizes are expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog bed for the money

Furhaven Calming Cuddler Doughnut Bed

What you need to know: This circular doughnut bed is perfect for dogs that curl up in their sleep.

What you’ll love: The raised bolstered edges give your dog something to lean against and snuggle into. The faux fur material is extremely soft and cuddly. The cover is removable and machine washable.

What you should consider: The beanbag-style filling isn’t the most supportive, so it’s a better bed for napping than for sleeping all night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Big Barker Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: Measuring 7 inches thick and available in large, extra-large and giant, this is an ideal bed for big dogs.

What you’ll love: The base is made of layers of comfortable and supportive foam, which is great for all dogs but especially older dogs and those with joint issues. It has a built-in headrest for dogs that like to sleep with their head raised.

What you should consider: If you want a waterproof liner, you’ll need to pay extra.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

