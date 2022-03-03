Which wooden desk organizers are best?

The best wooden desk organizers usually vary from person to person, largely depending on what you need to organize and how much of it you keep on your desk. Still, with such a wide range of desktop organizing tools out there, it may be difficult to select the best product for your needs — which is why it can be helpful to think about what you need before you buy.

For those who need a combination of file and supply storage, the Victor Midnight Black Collection Four-Shelf Wooden Desk Organizer is an excellent, simple desktop organizer, and it features a sleek black finish that goes well with nearly any desk.

What to know before you buy a wooden desk organizer

Desktop space

Those using the best desk organizers are still limited by the amount of available space on their desktops, which is why it’s important to consider which will suit your needs best before making a purchase. If space isn’t a concern, for example, you may want to go with a larger wooden desk organizer that features more compartment variety, while those with little desk space will want a modular or small desktop organizer instead.

What items you need organized most

If you have specific items you often work with on your desktop, this can be a good way to narrow down which models work best for you. Those with many documents to file, as one example, can benefit from an organizer with flat shelves or drawers that can house documents.

Filing shelves vs. open compartments and drawers

Desk organizers usually have multiple kinds of compartments, most commonly including flat filing shelves or surfaces, open-top compartments for pens and other thin-bodied supplies and drawers that range in size for a variety of uses. Depending on what materials you plan to organize, choosing a model with more filing shelves or more compartments may be what you’re looking for.

What to look for in a quality wooden desk organizer

Multiple compartment types

While many people have one type of item they organize more than others, many also have multiple types of items to organize. For this reason, most wooden desk organizers come with multiple adjacent compartment types, allowing the user to get the most out of their materials, whether they’re pens, pencils, documents, staplers or otherwise.

Correct sizing

Ultimately, you want to make sure your wooden desk organizer is the correct size to adequately fit onto your desktop. This can be aided by purchasing modular desk organizers, or those that come in multiple pieces and can be arranged in multiple ways.

Style, design and finish

Another thing worth noting for preference is the overall style, design and finish of your wooden desk organizer, which may either match or contrast your desktop nicely. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can find a wide range of desktop organizer colors, finishes and overall styles, so it’s worth narrowing down what kinds of looks you’re going for.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden desk organizer

Wooden desk organizers can vary in price, especially depending on what size organizer you need and how many different compartments and storage options it offers. In many cases, a cheap wooden desk organizer costs $12-$20, while mid-tier options and higher-quality organizers are priced from $25-$100.

Wooden desk organizer FAQ

Can wooden desk organizers be used to stack my monitor up higher?

A. Wooden desk organizers come in a wide variety of configurations, with some including a wide, flat surface users can place their monitors on. While not every desk organizer allows you to stack your monitor, a number of them do, as long as they feature a flat surface on which the monitor can be placed.

Do wooden desk organizers come with drawers?

A. While the answer again depends on which model you end up with, a number of wooden desk organizers include drawers that make it easy to store large documents and files, pens and pencils and other supplies that are useful to have handy.

What are the best wooden desk organizers to buy?

Top wooden desk organizer

Victor Midnight Black Collection Four-Shelf Wooden Desk Organizer

What you need to know: Featuring four full filing shelves behind an upper compartment and one smaller slide-out compartment for pens, pencils and other supplies, this simple desk organizer is a great pick for staying tidy.

What you’ll love: Along with its midnight black matte finish, this desktop organizer offers a sleek look, measuring just a little under 11 by 14 by 10 inches. This wooden desk organizer comes in a variety of colors including black, brown, mocha and white.

What you should consider: This wooden desk organizer has a very closed-off configuration, which many found counterintuitive for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden desk organizer for the money

HBCY Creations Three-Piece Rustic Whitewashed Wooden Desk Organizer

What you need to know: For a different feel, this modular whitewashed wooden desk organizer can be arranged in whatever way you want and includes seven useful compartment shapes.

What you’ll love: The whitewashed rustic look of this desk organizer acts as a nice contrast to other desk needs, and the three-piece configuration of this organizer makes it easy to get the most out of your desktop space. It comes in a wood rustic brown design or two metal makeups.

What you should consider: Some users preferred models that came all in one piece, rather than having to arrange them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Executive Office Solutions Large Adjustable Wooden Desk Organizer

What you need to know: This mid-tier desktop organizer comes with an excellent variety of compartments and drawers, along with a simple, adjustable base that makes it easy to customize.

What you’ll love: Featuring a slightly washed barnwood finish, this desk storage compartment offers six compartments and two drawers, in a variety of shapes and sizes for all your needs. This wooden desk organizer can also be purchased in black, cherry or white finishes.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t have as many file holding spaces as some organizers that are designed around that feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

