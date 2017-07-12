Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
RIP Young Dolph
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Memphis VA Job Fair- Tuesday, March 29
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Batteries & Power
Best Ryobi battery
Top Batteries & Power Headlines
Best solar panels
Best Makita replacement battery
Best Portable Generators
Most read on WREG.com
Man shot at 25 times in alleged gang hit
Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper
Student’s mouth taped shut, parents consider suing
Memphis chef wins Food Network’s ‘Chopped’
Marianna, AR woman found dead in home
Overdose deaths of model, friend, ruled homicide
One in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Boswell said Evelyn was dead 1 week before body found
MPD searches for woman who disappeared from her home
MS man says he was knocked out in racist attack
Police: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Man shot at 25 times in alleged gang hit
Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper
Student’s mouth taped shut, parents consider suing
Memphis chef wins Food Network’s ‘Chopped’
Marianna, AR woman found dead in home
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Bevo Boys helps young men through boxing
10-year-old with terminal cancer sworn in as officer
Popsicle the dog scares away auto repair shop burglars
Memphis Local Events