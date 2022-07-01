High-performing Staub products that belong in your kitchen

French brand Staub is one of the most respected names in cast-iron cookware, but its offerings aren’t only limited to coveted Dutch ovens. Staub also makes grill pans, skillets, ceramic bakeware and more. All boast durable materials, distinctive colors and unparalleled performance. These Staub finds from Sur la Table can help transform your cooking whether you’re baking a weeknight casserole or preparing a holiday feast.

Staub product features

Staub products, especially the enameled cast-iron pieces, promise slow yet even cooking. This is due to their sturdy materials and durable enamel coatings. The Dutch ovens offer excellent braising thanks to features such as small spikes inside the lid that capture flavor-packed condensation and return it to your dish.

Staub’s cast-iron Dutch ovens have dark interiors for better browning, while its ceramic bakeware features a more traditional light-colored porcelain finish. Products feature tightfitting lids to ensure you won’t lose moisture during cooking.

Staub accessories

Besides Dutch ovens and skillets, Staub offers accessories to help with meal prep and decoration. For example, they sell custom-sized wooden trivets to serve your Staub cocotte without damaging your kitchen table. Handy kitchen accessories such as cast-iron lid stands, ceramic utensil crocks and prep bowls are both practical and eye-catching.

You can also order different knobs to customize your Staub Dutch oven. You can exchange your standard knob for brushed nickel or upscale brass. Alternatively, you can choose from a menagerie of charming animal knobs.

Where are Staub products made?

Staub’s cast-iron products are made in France, each piece from a unique sand mold that’s used only once. They are then hand-finished with several coats of enamel. Staub cast iron has been made in France since the 1970s and undergoes 100 inspection points to adhere to the company’s high-quality standards.

Staub stoneware, such as the company’s baking dishes and ceramic bowls, is made in China. All Staub products offer a limited lifetime warranty.

Best Staub products

Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte

This traditional cooking vessel is upgraded for the modern kitchen. It’s oven-safe to 500 degrees and can be used on induction cooktops. Use it to make soups, stews, braises and more. The size produces enough food for up to four people. The matte-enamel finish comes in seven colors.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte

Great for deep-frying, braising large cuts of meat or simmering soups, this Dutch oven has tall sides to prevent boil-overs. Its more compact footprint also helps it fit better on crowded ranges. It comes in seven color choices.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin

Named after the classic French dish, this oval-shaped Dutch oven exudes French farmhouse charm. It comes in 10 colors and has a unique, rooster-shaped lid knob that’s oven-safe to 500 degrees. It’s roomy enough for whole chicken and other large cuts of meat.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub 7-Quart Round Cocotte

If you’re cooking for four people or more, this roomy Dutch oven is a great choice. Its size and dimensions make it versatile enough to handle large pasta dishes, roast chicken and hearty stews. It comes in five colors.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub Heritage 3.5-Quart All-Day Pan with Domed Glass Lid

This versatile pan may be the only one you ever need. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this 12-inch pan can braise, saute, bake, stir-fry, make paella and more. It features two short handles rather than one long handle for a better grip. Plus, its domed glass lid makes it a great kitchen-to-table serving piece.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub Traditional 11-Inch Skillet

If you’re wary of classic cast-iron skillets, consider this enameled version, which can be used on all cooktops and is oven-safe to 500 degrees. It features pour spouts for mess-free draining and a shorter helper handle. Its tall sides are straight like a saute pan, so it’s capable of frying with minimal spattering.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub Rectangular Bakers, Set of Three

For an oven-to-table feast, these rectangular ceramic baking dishes look as eye-catching as the food they produce. Slide them into the oven or just use them to serve a salad or dinner rolls.

Sold by Sur la Table

Staub Ceramic Three-piece Stoneware Set

If you can’t decide which size of bakeware you need, get all three! The set includes a 9-inch pie pan, a 13-inch-by-9-inch rectangular baking dish, and a 2.4-quart oval baker. This allows you to produce pies, gratins, casseroles and more in beautifully coordinating dishes. Plus, they’re microwave-safe. The glass porcelain finish comes in two colors.

Sold by Sur la Table

