Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
90°
Memphis
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Informed Sources
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
RIP Young Dolph
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Memphis Shelby County Schools holding hiring event, May 18-27
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Wooten Transports is hiring Memphis area and regional positions
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Best trash can with a lid
Best kitchen trash can
Best metal trash can
Most read on WREG.com
Duggar family members speak out after sentencing
KKK flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary
Mississippi Amazon facility to open in July
Woman shot in chest at grocery store in broad daylight
CONVICTED: Man says he killed woman for disrespect
Robber poses as Dollar Tree shopper, steals cash
Woman points gun at husband over late payment: SCSO
Victim: ‘You shot me over a tablet’
MPD search for suspects in Dodge’s Chicken attack
1 dead after plane crashes into Ark. field
MS medical marijuana card applications start June …
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Duggar family members speak out after sentencing
KKK flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary
Mississippi Amazon facility to open in July
Woman shot in chest at grocery store in broad daylight
CONVICTED: Man says he killed woman for disrespect
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Pass It On: Help for Ice Storm Victim
Bright Spot: A 16-year-old scholar heads off to college
Russian, Ukrainian troops fight block by block
Memphis Local Events