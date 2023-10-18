It’s all about spice and vegetables for Whole Foods’ 2024 food trends forecast

With 2024 right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what will be on trend in the new year. Whole Foods has just released its annual trend report, predicting the top food trends coming up — from buckwheat crackers to organic coffee.

The report comes from Whole Foods’ Trends Council, a group of more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members, including foragers, buyers and culinary experts, who bring decades of experience and expertise in product sourcing and customer behavior to the table in predicting food trends for 2024.

“Our annual food trends predictions list is a way for us to pull back the curtain for customers and share insight into what our buyers and culinary experts are keeping on their radar for the upcoming year,” Cathy Strange, Whole Foods ambassador of food culture, said in a press release. “From specific product ingredients and flavor trends to growing movements in the food industry, we can’t wait to see these trends gain momentum in the year ahead.”

These are some of the trends Whole Foods says will be huge in 2024 along with product suggestions so you can try them.

Put the ‘plant’ back in ‘plant-based’

Plant-based products are moving away from ultra-processed foods and returning to actual plants as ingredients, like mushrooms, walnuts, tempeh and legumes, rather than complex meat replacements.

Try the trend:

Actual Veggies Super Greens Veggie Burger

THREE TREES Organic Unsweetened Original Almondmilk

Buckle up for buckwheat

Buckwheat is not only good for the environment (because growing it supports soil health), but it’s packed with protein, carbs and fiber and is naturally gluten-free. It’s no wonder this grain is growing in popularity this year.

Try the trend:

Maine Crisp Savory Fig & Thyme Crisps

Lotus Foods Organic Buckwheat & Brown Soba Rice Noodles

Complex heat

Global peppers are the star of this trend, and they come from every continent. Scorpion peppers, guajillo or Hungarian goathorn peppers can be found fresh, whole, ground or pickled in sauces, oils, condiments and more. Even more creative twists, like pepper-infused drinks, are taking off.

Try the trend:

Nando’s Peri-Peri Sauce XX Hot

Whole Foods Market, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Infused with Calabrian Chile Pepper & Roasted Garlic

Noodle news

Instant ramen has been a beloved after-school snack and quick meal for decades, but in recent years, it’s seen a boost in popularity as people looked for ways to dress it up. Now, more brands are creating gourmet versions so you can get your noodle fix without making any additions yourself.

Try the trend:

immi Garlic “Chicken” Ramen

LOTUS FOODS Spicy Kimchi Rice Ramen Noodle Soup

Little luxuries

The “little luxuries” trend is all about treating yourself. Brands are getting on board with the idea of “little treats,” creating more single-serving versions of luxurious snacks and desserts — often with small price tags to match.

Try the trend:

Petit Pot – French Dessert – Creme Brulee

Whole Foods Market White Sturgeon Caviar

A better boost

Getting your caffeine fix has never been easier, healthier or more sustainable. Another big trend in 2024 will be a wider variety of drinks to boost your energy, but from sustainable sources and with other health benefits, like prebiotics and probiotics.

Try the trend:

Organic Mushroom Ground Coffee by Four Sigmatic

Halfday Prebiotic Green Tea with Honey and Ginseng

