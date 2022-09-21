Create the perfect jack-o’-lantern this Halloween with items you already have around the house

Pumpkins always make excellent fall decorations, but you can take your Halloween display to the next level by carving your pumpkins into intricate designs. And you don’t even need to be an artist to carve the perfect pumpkin. You just need the right tools on hand to carve effectively.

The good news is you don’t need to buy any special pumpkin-carving tools. Instead, you can carve truly impressive designs in your pumpkins with tools you already have in your kitchen.

If you’re eager to create an eye-catching jack-o’-lantern this Halloween, check out these tips for carving pumpkins with kitchen tools you have on hand.

In this article: Shun Classic 6-Inch Serrated Utility Knife, Wusthof Classic Paring Knife and Norpro Stainless-Steel Canning Ladle

Prepare your work area

While carving a pumpkin is usually fun, it’s also pretty messy. Before you start, you want to ensure you won’t get your home too dirty.

Ideally, you should carve a pumpkin outdoors, where you won’t have to worry as much about the pulp and fibrous strands from inside the pumpkin getting everywhere.

But whether working on a surface outside or indoors, you should always line your work area with a protective covering you can throw away later. Old newspaper is a go-to option, but parchment paper, butcher paper or cut-up paper grocery bags also work well. Then, once you’re done carving, you can wrap up the pumpkin’s pulp and other debris in the covering and toss everything into the trash.

Pick the right tools

You should also check that you have all the essential tools before carving. You can find pumpkin carving kits at many stores, but a quick look through your kitchen drawers usually provides all you need for successful carving.

A knife is the most crucial tool, and any serrated utility knife in your kitchen will work well. However, for more detailed work like your jack-o’-lantern’s mouth, a paring knife is a better option for getting into small spaces.

You’ll also need a tool for scooping out the pumpkin’s interior. A stainless steel soup ladle is extremely effective for removing all the fibrous strands and pulp, but you can also use an ice cream scoop to clean out your pumpkin.

Plan your design

While you may be tempted to pick up your knife and just start carving away, it helps to plan and draw your design before cutting. You can use a pen or marker to create the pattern on the pumpkin’s exterior. Some people like to freehand a design, while others use stencils for a foolproof spooky design.

Cut out the lid

When you’re ready to cut, start with the top or lid. Use a serrated knife to carefully cut out the circle you’ve drawn around the pumpkin’s stem. Hold the knife at a 45-degree inward angle to create a lid that can sit in place on top without falling inside once you’ve cut it free.

Scoop the interior

After you’ve cut out the lid, remove all of the pumpkin’s insides. Many people like to collect and clean the seeds so they can roast them in the oven later. Use your ladle or ice cream scoop to remove all of the pulp and stringy pieces inside the pumpkin. You may need to scrape your tool against the sides of the pumpkins to get out all the stringy bits.

Discard all the pumpkin’s insides in the trash. Once the pumpkin is scooped out, wipe down the exterior of the pumpkin to remove any moisture or pulp. That makes it easier to cut out your design.

Cut out the design

When the pumpkin is completely cleaned out, use your serrated knife to cut out the design you’ve drawn or traced on the exterior. Make straight cuts for the cleanest look.

If you’re cutting teeth or other intricate details, switch to a paring knife for more precise cuts. Remove the pieces you cut out, and put them aside with the rest of the trash to be thrown away.

Light the pumpkin

Once you’ve carved your pumpkin, lighting it gives it a truly spooky effect. You can go for a classic look by using a small tea light or votive candle, placing it inside the pumpkin and lighting it. If you’re concerned about having an open flame on your porch or inside your home, you can use battery-operated candles instead.

Best kitchen tools for carving a pumpkin

Henckels Kitchen Knife Set

This set of sturdy, well-performing kitchen knives contains a serrated utility knife and a paring knife, so you have all the knives you need to carve a pumpkin. The knives feature single-piece, stamped blades made of durable stainless steel. The included block makes them easy to store, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shun Classic 6-Inch Serrated Utility Knife

This versatile, multipurpose utility knife is ideal for carving pumpkins because it has scalloped serrations that easily cut through most foods. It’s made of durable Japanese steel and has a water-resistant pakkawood handle. It’s dishwasher-safe, too.

Sold by Amazon

Wusthof Classic Paring Knife

This super-sharp paring knife provides excellent precision when cutting the fine details in your pumpkin’s design. It features a triple-riveted full tang design to allow for greater control and a blade made of high-carbon stainless steel for improved durability.

Sold by Amazon

Norpro Stainless-Steel Canning Ladle

This durable stainless-steel ladle is excellent for scooping out all the fiber threads and pulp from inside the pumpkin because it has a sharper edge than other ladles. Its long handle also makes it easy to get the bottom of a pumpkin, while its 7-ounce bowl can remove large quantities of pumpkin pulp at once.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop

This high-quality ice cream scoop is made of cast zinc, so it’s strong enough to scoop out any pumpkin. It has an ergonomically designed handle, which makes it easy to get a comfortable grip on it. It’s also dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Hello To Halloween Press Pumpkin Carving Stencils

If you don’t want to freehand your pumpkin’s design, these stencils make it much easier to create the perfect jack-o-lantern. Each set includes 30 stencils you can use for carving or painting pumpkins.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.