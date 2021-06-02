How to make Starbucks drinks at home

You can make any Starbucks drink fit your dietary restrictions by swapping out milk for a milk substitute or by swapping sweeteners and simple syrups for low-calorie, low-sugar alternatives.

Starbucks drinks to make at home

Love Starbucks beverages but hate the dent your latte habit puts in your wallet? We’ve got you covered. You can reproduce your favorite Starbucks beverages at home with just a few ingredients. Now, you can have your coffee when you crave it and save your hard-earned money.

Here’s what you’ll need to make your favorite Starbucks beverages at home, along with step-by-step instructions for reproducing the most popular drinks, from macchiatos and frappuccinos to iced chais.

Shopping list for making most Starbucks drinks

Starbucks Variety Simple Syrup Pack

You’ll need simple syrup for the majority of Starbucks drinks, and this variety pack includes the exact syrups Starbucks uses to make your favorite drinks. This way, your copycat versions will be spot-on every time.

Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla Drizzles

Mimic the toppings on your favorite Starbucks beverages by adding drizzle. This variety pack includes all the drizzles you’ll need for the most popular Starbucks beverages.

Domino Granulated Pure White Sugar

You’ll want to have sugar on hand to reproduce many Starbucks beverages. Try this classic, trusted brand.

You’ll also need to add milk or a milk substitute and whipped cream to your grocery shopping list.

Starbucks vanilla bean frappuccino

Frappuccinos are blended coffee drinks that taste more like ice cream than coffee and come in various delicious flavors.

Ingredients

Ice

1½ cups milk

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 teaspoon sugar

A dash (or 1/8 teaspoon) vanilla extract

Whipped cream to top

The recipe

Add the ice, milk, ice cream, sugar and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend all of the ingredients thoroughly until the mixture is an even consistency.

Pour the mixture into a glass tumbler and top with whipped cream. Add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks double chocolate chip frappuccino

Ingredients

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

⅓ cup mini chocolate chips

3 tablespoons of chocolate syrup, plus extra for chocolate drizzle

Ice

A dash (or 1/8 teaspoon) of vanilla extract

Whipped cream to top

The recipe

Place all ingredients except for the whipped cream, drizzle and a handful of the chocolate chips into the blender and blend until thoroughly combined and smooth.

Transfer the mixture to a glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle in a swirling pattern, starting from the center and spiraling out to the edge of the glass.

Add mini chocolate chips to the top. Insert a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks caramel frappuccino

Possibly the quintessential Starbucks beverage, the caramel frappuccino is surprisingly easy to make at home. For this and other coffee-containing Starbucks drinks, we recommend you use Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee. For the best results, store your coffee in a cool, dark place like a vacuum-sealed food storage container.

Ingredients

⅓ cup strongly brewed coffee

½ cup of milk

Ice

2 tablespoons of caramel syrup

Whipped cream to top

Caramel drizzle

The recipe

Add your coffee, milk, caramel syrup and ice to your blender and blend until thoroughly combined.

In a separate glass, drizzle caramel syrup down the sides of your glass and pour in your blended frappuccino mixture.

Add whipped cream to the top and then drizzle caramel syrup in a spiral. Insert straw and drink up.

Starbucks pink drink

This Starbucks drink is famous from TikTok to Instagram, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s a light and refreshing drink in a gorgeous shade of pink that tastes like a pink Starburst. Here’s an easy recipe to make your own at a fraction of the cost.

Ingredients

3 acai berry tea bags

1 cup water

¾ cups white grape juice

¼ cup sweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla simple syrup

½ cup freeze-dried strawberries, crushed

Ice

The recipe

Add water to a saucepan on the stove and boil.

Add your tea bags to a pitcher and pour in the boiling water. Let steep for five minutes, then remove the tea bags and chill in the fridge until cool.

Add all of your ingredients to the pitcher and stir vigorously. Pour over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks iced vanilla latte

While a latte would typically call for espresso, you’ll be OK if you don’t have an espresso machine. You can use an Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker to create a pretty convincing imitation espresso, perfect for your at-home Starbucks mimics.

Ingredients

1 cup of strongly brewed coffee or 2 shots of espresso

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons of vanilla syrup

Ice

The recipe

Brew your espresso or coffee and chill it in the fridge until cool.

Add ice to a glass and pour in your coffee, milk, and vanilla syrup.

Add sugar or additional simple syrup as desired to taste.

Starbucks iced caramel macchiato

The Iced Caramel Macchiato is a Starbucks fan favorite, and it isn’t hard to see why. Macchiatos are made with freshly steamed milk, vanilla simple syrup and a caramel finish, making them an indulgent, sweet and soothing beverage.

Ingredients

2 shots of espresso

About 1¾ cups milk or a milk alternative

1 pump vanilla syrup

Ice

Caramel drizzle

The recipe

First, make two shots of espresso in your Aeropress or espresso machine.

Heat up your milk in a small pot on the stove. Once warm, froth it with a milk frother or a whisk until it becomes foamy.

Place your foamed milk in a mug and add a pump of vanilla syrup. Pour your espresso shot on top.

Drizzle your caramel syrup on top in a crisscross pattern, and you’re done.

Starbucks iced chai latte

The iced chai is a refreshing variation of a coffee shop classic, and they’re incredibly easy to make at home. You’ll be shocked you ever broke the bank ordering them out.

Starbucks uses the Tazo Chai Tea Latte Concentrate diluted with milk and poured over ice, so your copycat version will be the same thing.

Ingredients

The recipe

Add about a quarter cup of ice to the cup you’ll serve your iced chai latte in.

Fill the cup with chai about three-quarters of the way to the top, then dilute with milk to taste.

For added sweetness, add a squirt of vanilla simple syrup.

Starbucks passionfruit tea lemonade

This drink tastes like lounging under the sun in a flower field and is a stunning Fuschia shade. It’s easily replicated at home.

Ingredients

2 Tazo Passion tea bags

2 cups of water

2 cup of lemonade

1 teaspoon of sugar

¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract

The recipe

Boil your 2 cups of water for tea in an electric or stovetop kettle. Place your tea bags in a pitcher and pour the boiling water over them. Let steep for five minutes. Add the lemonade, sugar and vanilla extract and stir.

Let chill in the fridge until icy cold, pour in a cup over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

