Dirt Devil vacuums are popular for many reasons. They combine useful features with an affordable price point and come in a range of different styles. No matter what your cleaning needs, you’ll have no trouble finding one of their models perfectly suited to the task.

If you’re considering buying a Dirt Devil vacuum, read this guide. Dirt Devil Razor Pet Bagless Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum features a swiveling head for easy maneuverability and strong suction.

HEPA air filter benefits

HEPA filters are used in homes and medical facilities everywhere. This is because HEPA filtration is one of the most effective ways to remove airborne contaminants. They can catch particles of 0.3 microns in diameter or larger, encompassing dust, pollen, pet dander, visible smoke, mold and many types of viruses and bacteria.

If vacuuming with a traditional appliance that lacks a HEPA filter, much of the particulate matter sucked up can be recirculated into the air. This means it either falls back down onto surfaces you just cleaned or you wind up breathing it in. If equipped with a HEPA filter, the particulates will be caught and your vacuum expels clean air free of contaminants. This is beneficial for everyone, but is particularly important for those who have allergies or asthma.

Is Dirt Devil a good brand?

Dirt Devil vacuums are known for being powerful and well-made. The company has been in business for over 100 years and were the first to patent the cyclonic suction system. They may be best-known for their highly portable handheld units, but they also offer a wide assortment of full-size vacuums.

Dirt Devil incorporates a range of proprietary features in their vacuums that make them a smart choice for many users. Depending on the model, this may include an Endura cyclonic system that mitigates suction loss, AccuCharge technology for speedy charging, fade-free battery power, a Spin4Pro motorized brush roll and the ability to convert from a stick to a handheld unit.

Dirt Devil vacuums

Dirt Devil handheld vacuums

Dirt Devil’s handheld units have surprisingly powerful suction for their size. They’re ideal for cleaning up small piles of debris and removing crumbs from couches. Many feature a flip-out crevice tool for getting into tight spaces, such as between cushions and under vehicle seats. Handheld vacuums come in several designs and range from $30-$75.

Dirt Devil stick vacuums

Stick vacuums are compact, lightweight units that allow you to comfortably clean large floors, and they’re easy to store in relatively small spaces. Most people can easily carry them up stairs or over flooring transitions. They’re available with or without motorized brush rolls, and many have a detachable unit that functions independently as a handheld vacuum. The biggest downside to stick models is their small collection bins that require regular emptying. Dirt Devil stick vacuums range in price from $25-$125.

Dirt Devil upright vacuums

Of all of Dirt Devil’s vacuums, their upright units are the most powerful and full-featured. Most utilize the company’s Endura suction system and come with a variety of attachments designed to clean different surfaces. They have large dust bins, so they don’t require constant emptying if cleaning a whole house in one go, and many feature motorized brush rolls. Dirt Devil upright vacuums range from $50-$150.

All three types of Dirt Devil vacuums are available in corded and cordless options.

What to consider when buying a Dirt Devil vacuum

Features

Look at the features of the various models you’re considering to decide which will best fit your needs. If you’re a pet owner, choose a vacuum that’s equipped with a motorized brush roll. Those with limited storage space should consider a slim stick model that doesn’t take up a lot of space.

Other factors worth researching include the size of the collection bin, the width of the head, the weight of the unit and what kind of filter it has. Some models have HEPA filters available for them as a secondary purchase, even if they don’t come standard.

Corded vs. cordless

Both corded and cordless models have their own benefits. With a corded vacuum, you never have to worry about running out of battery power midway through a job. They also tend to be slightly more powerful.

On the other hand, cordless models are more convenient. You can move from room to room without having to continuously plug it in and unplug it. You also don’t have to worry about a cord getting hung up on furniture or other obstacles.

Accessories

There is a range of attachments that may be included with a Dirt Devil vacuum. Most upright models come with an extension wand and a crevice tool. Some may also include a dust brush or a dedicated pet hair tool. Stick and handheld models generally do not include any accessories.

Does every Dirt Devil vacuum have a HEPA filter?

It should be noted the majority of Dirt Devil vacuums don’t have HEPA filters; they’re generally only found in their upright models. If you want a stick or handheld unit that offers HEPA filtration, you may need to look to a different brand. This Sun Joe model and this option from Milwaukee are both powerful handheld vacuums equipped with HEPA filters.

The best Dirt Devil vacuums

Best Dirt Devil upright vacuum

Dirt Devil Razor Pet Bagless Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum

This powerful machine features a motorized brush roll and a dedicated Turboclaw tool, both of which are very effective at picking up pet hair. Swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver around obstacles.

Best Dirt Devil handheld vacuum

Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum

The Scorpion is ideal for use in tight spaces thanks to both its compact size and flip-out extension that gets deep into crevices. It also includes a detachable hose that adds to its versatility.

Best Dirt Devil stick vacuum

Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Vacuum

A handy convertible model, the Simpli-Stik converts from a stick unit to a handheld vacuum. An affordable price means it can fit into almost anyone’s budget and at just 4.5 pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to carry.

