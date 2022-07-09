Amazon sales from Prime Day are impressive, with approximately 11.2 billion dollars spent during the 2021 two-day event.

When you browse Amazon early, you’ll be ready when the big event arrives

If you can’t wait for Prime Day, you’re not alone. Every year since the big sales event started in 2015, millions of people throughout the United States and around the world have taken advantage of the epic deals that are only available for a limited time.

Prime Day 2022 will take place July 12 and 13. However, if you are counting down the hours to savings, you don’t have to wait until the last minute to begin shopping. By browsing Amazon now for the deals you hope to find, you’ll be ready to make them yours when deals go live. Start now by simply adding them to your cart — if they are subject to deep discounts on Prime Day, all you’ll have to do is checkout and save.

What type of items will likely be discounted on Prime day?

You never know exactly what items you’ll find marked down during the Prime Day event. However, based on data from previous years, there are some types of products that are often available at prices that are too good to miss.

Electronics

Electronics are always in demand, and Amazon has responded by putting a wide selection marked down during Prime Day. Laptops, tablets, Macbooks, TVs, smart speakers and gaming devices are some of the items you can expect to find on sale.

Home items

The two-day sales event is the perfect time to save on items for your home. The long list of products that are typically marked down includes vacuum cleaners, steam mops, linens, blankets, furniture and more.

Kitchen essentials

Must-have kitchen products are big sellers on Prime Day, as they are often deeply discounted. Multi-cookers, coffee makers, food processors, air fryers, sous vide cookers and blenders by top brands are just some of the items that are likely to be included this year.

Amazon devices

Amazon always offers a selection of their top devices at marked-down prices during the event. This list includes Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets and TV devices that are often up to 50 percent off their usual retail prices.

Clothing

From shirts to jeans to shoes, Prime Day is perfect for shopping for attire for yourself or the entire family. What’s more, top brand names that can be difficult to find on sale are often available at low prices.

Baby and children’s products

Many items for kids and babies are also included in the selection of epic deals. If you are putting together a nursery or looking for savings on toys, Prime Day is a great time to shop. It’s also a good time to look for back-to-school items like kids’ backpacks and classroom gear.

Tools

DIYers will love the discounts they find on Amazon on the tools they need to get the job done. Drills, tool sets, lawn tools and more are likely to be on sale.

Outdoor items

Whether you need new gardening items, a grill, patio furniture, or camping gear, Amazon has you covered with money-saving prices during Prime Day.

Best products to add to your cart for Prime Day

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Prime Day is a great time to grab an Echo Dot, as they are typically marked down for the event. This latest model offers the same smart technology of previous generations with a sleek new design. Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K version is definitely an Amazon Fire device that’s worth checking out on Prime Day. This updated model features TV controls and Alexa. It also delivers gorgeous image quality. Sold by Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Professional-Grade Blender

A Vitamix blender is on every home chef’s list of must-have kitchen items. When they are discounted during the huge sale, they go quickly. That’s why it’s a great idea to add one to your cart now so you’ll be ready to buy. Sold by Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Gaming Laptop

If you are in the market for a gaming laptop, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to save on the top model during Prime Day. This Acer model is the perfect one to look for thanks to its outstanding graphics and impressive performance. Sold by Amazon

Cottonblue Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are all the rage because they help ease stress for more restful sleep. Chances are you’ll find a solid deal on a quality model when Prime Day arrives. Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Keurig coffee makers are always popular during sales like Prime Day. This model works like larger options, yet features a trim design that doesn’t take up a lot of space in small kitchens.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Boys’ 505 Regular Fit Jeans

Many parents take advantage of Prime Day sales to stock up on kids’ clothes for back to school. Kids can never have enough items like these classic Levi’s jeans. Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven

More than just an air fryer or toaster oven, this multi-purpose small appliance performs 10 tasks that make preparing snacks and meals a breeze. Look for it when the deals go live on July 12 and 13. Sold by Amazon

Cartman 148-Piece Tool Set

There’s a good chance that you’ll find a good deal on tools on Prime Day, like this comprehensive set that’s packed with essential tools that are ideal for novices to avid DIYers. Sold by Amazon

Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard

A playard comes in handy when it’s time for baby to nap, play or travel. That’s why every parent needs one. This model is made by a top brand and features a portable set and ample space for stashing baby items. Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews.



