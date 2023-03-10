These decorations and party supplies will have you feeling the luck of the Irish
You don’t necessarily have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday honoring the patron saint of Ireland. That’s because it’s become an occasion for enjoying good food and drink for anyone who wants to have a good time.
If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, you’ll need decorations, tools to prepare classic Irish food, drinkware for enjoying beer and other supplies to help everyone get in a festive mood.
In this article: Blowout Fun Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes with Rainbow, Glaring St. Patrick’s Day Decoration Pillow Covers and Kaisnova Decorative Shamrock Lights.
What to do for your St. Patrick’s Day party
Getting your guests in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all starts with the right decorations. You can greet your friends and family with a St. Patrick’s Day inflatable in your yard or a wreath on your front door. Inside your home, decorative throw pillows, tablecloths, string lights and fun signs with leprechauns, shamrocks and rainbows can also help set the perfect mood.
When planning your St. Patrick’s Day party menu, classic Irish dishes like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew are sure to be a hit. Sugar cookies cut into shamrock shapes and decorated with green icing are the perfect dessert, too.
And don’t forget the beverages for your party. Irish beer like Guinness and Smithwick’s are perfect for toasting the holiday, but you can serve any beer you like. You may also want to have Irish whiskey on your bar cart for guests who prefer harder alcohol. Irish cream liqueur, like the famous Bailey’s, blends whiskey, cream and vanilla and chocolate flavors, making it ideal for many St. Patrick’s Day cocktails.
Best St. Patrick’s Day party supplies
Blowout Fun Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes with Rainbow
Welcome guests to your party with this fun inflatable that offers a fresh twist on the usual leprechaun decor. It takes just a few minutes to inflate and has built-in lights to keep it visible after dark. The weather-resistant polyester is highly durable, too.
Gudelak 6-foot St. Patrick’s Day Inflatable Leprechaun
Go with a classic look for your St. Patrick’s Day inflatable with this leprechaun and his pot of gold. It stands 6 feet tall, so it works well for large yards. It also inflates in minutes with a built-in fan and has bright LED lights to illuminate it at night.
The Holiday Aisle St. Patrick’s Day 24-inch Welcome Wreath
Guests will know exactly where the party is with this St. Patrick’s Day wreath on your front door. It has a painted welcome sign in the center and features handcrafted burlap fibers with touches of green.
Northlight 24-Inch Unlit Ribbons and Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Wreath
If you want more pizazz from your St. Patrick’s Day wreath, this option offers ribbons and bright green ornaments to create a festive look. It also features glitter shamrocks and is perfect for hanging on a mantle, door or wall.
Glaring St. Patrick’s Day Decoration Pillow Covers
Get your sofa ready for your party with these St. Patrick’s Day pillow covers that fit any 18-inch by 18-inch throw pillow. Each set contains four unique patterns that feature green plaid and fun shamrock touches. The covers are machine-washable, too.
Descpas St. Patrick’s Day Decorations Sign
This set includes two St. Patrick’s Day signs, one that reads “welcome” and another that reads “blessed.” They’re ideal for decorating your front door, but you can also set them on a bookshelf or table. They’re made of durable wood that will last from year to year, too.
Kaisnova Decorative Shamrock Lights
These adorable shamrock-shaped string lights can help make your St. Patrick’s Day party feel more festive. They’re waterproof, so you can use them indoors or outdoors. They are also easy to set up and come with a wireless remote to switch from different flashing and twinkling modes.
Lushvida St. Patrick’s Day Tablecloth
This festive shamrock-patterned tablecloth makes setting the table for your St. Patrick’s Day party easy. It is made of durable polyester and comes in multiple sizes to fit many tables. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.
All-Clad Programmable Slow Cooker
This premium slow cooker makes it easy to prepare Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage or potato soup for your St. Patrick’s Day party. It allows for cook times between four and 20 hours, so you can prep ahead of time.
Libbey Assorted Craft Brews Beer Drinkware Set
Have the perfect glass no matter what type of beer you serve at your party with this drinkware set. The glasses are shaped to enhance the qualities of various craft beers and are dishwasher-safe to make clean-up easier.
This beer dispenser makes it easy for guests to serve themselves at your party. It can hold up to three liters and has an ice tube to keep the beer cold. It also features LED lights to illuminate the beer or other beverages.
Anchor Hocking 9-Fluid-Ounce Heavy Base Rocks Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses
If you’re serving whiskey at your party, this set of 12 glasses is a must-have. The glasses have a weighted base that keeps them stable and prevents spills. They are dishwasher-safe, too.
Keep your guests’ whiskey cold without watering it down with these whiskey stones. The set includes nine stones made of soapstone, which come in a convenient velvet pouch. They’re also easy to clean.
Worth checking out
- The Joiedomi 6-foot St. Patrick’s Sitting Leprechaun Inflatable makes a fun lawn decoration for your party and has built-in LED lights to light it up after dark.
- The Holiday Aisle Handcraft Faux 24-inch St. Patrick’s Day Wreath is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and has a small wooden “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” shamrock in the center.
- Rogena St. Patrick’s Day Gnome Decorations are a fun alternative to the usual leprechaun decorations and feature a handcrafted design you can use to decorate many areas of your home.
- Make delicious shamrock cookies for your party with this Wilton Green Metal Shamrock Cookie Cutter.
- The Nomeca 12-color Cake Food Coloring Set contains two green shades so that you can dye the beer at your St. Patrick’s Day party festive green.
