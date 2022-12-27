What you need to brew the best tea

Tea is not only relaxing, some studies suggest it can help you live a longer life. To encourage yourself to drink more, it helps to elevate the ritual, so the entire process, from brewing to sipping, is beneficial. Besides choosing the best tea leaves, to have the best experience, you want to use a gooseneck kettle for precision brewing.

How to brew better tea

Even though there are primarily only two ingredients required when brewing tea (hot water and tea leaves), there is a wide assortment of tools, appliances and devices that you can use to get the best results. These items include tea kettles, tea infusers, tea scoops, tea strainers and more.

If you want a better brew, an electric gooseneck kettle is essential. It is a versatile tool that can be used for coffee as well as tea. It has a reservoir to hold and heat your water and a long thin spout for pouring control. Since different types of teas are best brewed at different temperatures, it is essential to have precision when it comes to heating. While a stovetop kettle is adequate, more affordable and long-lasting, it is best to get an electric gooseneck kettle with temperature control. This option ensures you will always brew at the perfect temperature and wind up with the best tea.

What is the purpose of the gooseneck?

The long thin spout of the gooseneck kettle gives you complete control over where you pour and how fast you pour. This precision is important for extracting the most robust flavor from your leaves.

Best gooseneck kettles

KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Digital Kettle

If you are looking for a top-of-the-line model, this gooseneck digital kettle has settings in 1-degree increments from 140 to 212 degrees. It has an on-lid thermometer to ensure you are always within your preferred brewing range. Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Cuisinart Digital Gooseneck Kettle

Cuisinart’s gooseneck kettle has a digital real-time temperature display that ranges from 140 to 212 degrees. The base has touchpad controls and a 30-minute stay-warm feature. Sold by Best Buy and Home Depot

Cosori Original Gooseneck Electric Kettle with Bonus Coasters

Cosori designed this kettle for tea drinkers. It features one-touch presets for white, green, oolong and black tea. The precision temperature control holds the water within 5 degrees (plus or minus) of the setting and can keep your water warm for up to an hour. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target

Cosori Smart Gooseneck Kettle

The Cosori smart gooseneck kettle is for people who like the convenience of a smart device. It is similar to the original Cosori gooseneck electric kettle in that it has 1-degree temperature increments, four presets (and baby formula mode), a start heating function and a temperature hold function. However, you can operate this model remotely by using an app on your smartphone. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target

Escali London Sip Stainless Steel Gooseneck Kettle

If you prefer the simplicity and longevity of a stovetop gooseneck kettle, this durable stainless steel model has a built-in color-coded thermometer and is safe for up to 250 degrees. Sold by Kohl’s

Hamilton Beach 5-Cup Stainless Steel Cord Free Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This fast-boiling option allows you to make quick cups of tea or coffee without fear. The boil-dry auto shut-off and indicator light protect against scorching. It has a cord-free kettle, which means you can lift the unit off the base and serve anywhere. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bodum Gooseneck 27-Ounce Electric Water Kettle

If budget is your primary concern, Bodum has an affordable option that delivers quality at a low price to maximize value. This kettle features an ergonomic design with a sustainable cork cover on the handle and knob to protect your hand from heat. Sold by Amazon and Target

