Most Chamberlain garage door openers include safety sensors that use infrared technology to prevent the garage door from closing.

Which Chamberlain garage door opener is best?

Long gone are the days of garages needing to be opened manually, replaced by a multitude of powered options that can make selecting the right one a daunting task. With Chamberlain garage door openers, you can not only receive a capable garage door opener but a smart garage door opener.

The best Chamberlain garage door opener is the Chamberlain B4613T Smart Garage Door Opener. This ultra-sleek and ultra-powerful garage door opener includes a 1,000-lumen LED light to make getting around your garage a breeze.

What to know before you buy a Chamberlain garage door opener

Drive types

Chamberlain garage door openers use one of three drive types to open and close your garage: belt, chain and direct.

Belt: Most Chamberlain garage door openers use a belt drive type. It’s the most expensive drive type but also, simply put, the best. Belt drives are strong enough to lift even the heaviest garage doors and do so with the least amount of noise generation. They’re also the most durable and least likely to need maintenance.

Chain: Chain drives are the cheapest though are still more than capable of lifting heavy garage doors and can even, usually, be operated without power. The trade-off is their increased need for maintenance and their high level of noise generation.

Direct: A middle ground to belts and chains are direct drives, which use a threaded steel bar. They’re plenty strong and generate less noise than chains while also needing less maintenance.

Motor types

Chamberlain garage door openers use two types of motor: AC and DC.

AC motors are the oldest type of motor used and are typically only used in older models of Chamberlain garage door openers. They generate a lot of noise and are larger than DC motors, but are also much cheaper.

DC motors are smaller and quieter. They can use batteries to back up their function in the event of a power outage.

What to look for in a quality Chamberlain garage door opener

Power

Chamberlain garage door openers measure power with horsepower (HP) for AC motors and horsepower similar (HPS) for DC motors. Power typically comes in one of four strengths, in increments of 0.25 HP. A 0.25 HP motor is usually not strong enough to handle heavy doors, plus they operate very slowly. Motors rated at 0.5 and 0.75 HP should have enough power to handle most garage doors with solid speeds. A 1 HP motor is usually only found in commercial-grade Chamberlain garage door openers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chamberlain garage door opener

Chamberlain garage door openers are typically available in a fairly narrow price range of $200 to $300. Most of the cost variance in Chamberlain garage door opener models comes from engine strength or lifting systems.

Chamberlain garage door opener FAQ

How do I install a Chamberlain garage door opener?

A. Installing a Chamberlain garage door opener is a surprisingly easy task, easy enough that it can be done by one person in a few hours (though installation by two people is recommended). Each Chamberlain garage door opener comes with detailed installation instructions as well as access to several online video guides.

Can I still open and close my garage with a Chamberlain garage door opener if my power goes out?

A. Many Chamberlain garage door opener models include batteries, which are used as backups in the event of a power outage to allow you access to your garage, but lower-priced models can save money by not including this concession. If the garage is your main or only point of entry, then you should strongly consider an opener with a battery backup.

What’s the best Chamberlain garage door opener to buy?

Top Chamberlain garage door opener

Chamberlain B4613T Smart Garage Door Opener

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line Chamberlain garage door opener packs in many features and technologies.

What you’ll love: This Chamberlain garage door opener can be controlled from anywhere with a smartphone app, has a 1,000-lumen LED to provide plenty of light to your garage and is backed up by a battery in the case of a power outage.

What you should consider: Some of the smart-home-related features, like integration with Google Assistant and the IFTTT software, require a paid subscription to Chamberlain’s service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Chamberlain garage door opener for the money

Chamberlain B550 Smart Garage Door Opener

What you need to know: Another excellent Chamberlain garage door opener that can save you a little money.

What you’ll love: This Chamberlain garage door opener operates quietly but powerfully with its MED LEft Power System. The included wireless keypad and two three-button remotes are protected by several anti-hacking measures. Installation is easy and made easier with several official video installation guides.

What you should consider: Like the B4613T, this Chamberlain garage door opener locks some of its best smart-home integration behind a paywall of their subscription service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chamberlain B970T Smart Garage Door Opener

What you need to know: A pricier Chamberlain garage door opener with a little more horsepower than the other models.

What you’ll love: This Chamberlain garage door opener includes a wireless keypad and two three-button remotes for entry, plus two safety sensors to ensure your garage doesn’t close onto something and a main control panel with motion detection. The three-button remotes have a range of 1,500 feet.

What you should consider: Once again, this Chamberlain garage door opener requires a paid subscription to the Chamberlain service to access all the smart-home features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.