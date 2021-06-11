The best home theater seating

Upgrade your next movie night with home theater seating that gives you ultimate comfort and convenience. You can enjoy everything from reclining footrests to USB charging ports.

Home theater seating

Have you ever wished you could enjoy the comfort of theater seating at home? This seating style is ideal for anyone who likes to watch a film, read a book or just relax in the evening. Home theater seating often comes with features that you wouldn’t typically see in traditional home furniture, including storage for your phone and built-in USB ports.

If you are thinking about investing in home theater seating, you may have some questions about what to consider when shopping around. Whether you want to invest in home theater seating for your home or commercial space, you can find the information you need here.

This handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about home theater seating. The top choice is the Seatcraft Julius Leather Multimedia Sofa, which features swivel tray tables and USB ports.

What to know about home theater seating

How home theater seating works

Home theater seating replicates the style of seats that you would find at a movie theater. This furniture is designed with comfort in mind, so you can sit down and enjoy your film in style. Unlike traditional seating, home theater seating features additional features like cup holders and storage solutions, just like you would have in a cinema.

Advantages of home theater seating

Home theater seating brings with it added features and comfort. You can choose a model that meets your needs, whether you’re someone who watches one episode of Netflix or binges a series in one go. Most home theater seating options include a cup holder and attachable side trays, similar to what you’d have to hold your popcorn in a cinema.

This style of seating often features reclining capabilities and body massage options for ultimate comfort. If you can’t be without your phone, home theater seating usually incorporates a built-in USB port or power outlet to keep your phone with you while it’s charging.

Key considerations when choosing home theater seating

Number of seats

The space you have for your home theater seating will usually dictate how many seats you can have. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough space between the home theater seating and your screen to replicate the cinema experience. The most common seating options include single-seaters, loveseats or large combined couches. If you want to maximize your space, you could purchase two sets of home theater seating and position them behind one another.

Material

While leather is the most popular material option for home theater seating, there are cheaper alternatives available. Although leather is more expensive, it looks better over time as it starts to age, but you will need to clean the seats to help maintain their condition regularly. Synthetic leather is a cheaper alternative that gives you a similar look to genuine leather.

Lighting

If you’re looking at the higher end of the market, you’ll usually find that home theater seating includes strip lighting. It’s similar to the lighting you’ll see on the seats in a cinema that helps you find your way while the lights are off.

Food and drink storage

Just like the seats in a cinema, home theater seating typically has at least a cup holder for you to place your drinks. Some of the more expensive options will include fold-away tables so you can enjoy your popcorn and snacks while watching your film.

How much can you expect to spend on home theater seating?

You can find basic home theater seating for just under $200. If you have a bigger budget, you can look at home theater seating that retails for over $2,000. At the higher price point, you’ll usually see multi-seat reclining configurations and extra storage.

Home theater seating FAQ

What is the difference between a regular recliner and single-home theater seating?

A. Most of the regular recliners you see on the market are upholstered with fabric, whereas home theater seating has a more luxurious appearance. These seats feature leather or faux leather, giving you the sleek appearance of cinema seating. You’ll also get the bonus of cup holders, fold-away trays and built-in USB plugs.

How far away should my home theater seating be from my screen?

A. For the best experience, you want to find a medium distance to place your home theater seating so you can see the screen without being on top of it. Your maximum distance should be no more than 2.5 times the length of your screen.

What is the best home theater seating to buy?

Top home theater seating

Seatcraft Julius Leather Multimedia Sofa

What you need to know: This three-row home theater seating can support up to double the weight of a standard recliner. It’s made using hand-selected top grain leather for a luxurious finish.

What you’ll love: Along with the recliner function, this home theater seating has a memory function and an adjustable powered headrest for extra comfort. You can enjoy everything from the USB charging port to ambient lighting.

What you should consider: Along with being at a higher price point, this home theater seating is heavy, making it challenging to move around your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top home theater seating for the money

Seatcraft Equinox Home Theater Seating

What you need to know: If you’re in the market for a single-seater, look no further than this model by Seatcraft. It’s made using top grain leather and has a power-adjustable headrest and lumbar support.

What you’ll love: This seat has everything you’ll need, from ambient base lights to lighted cupholders and hidden in-arm storage.

What you should consider: As it’s made using high-quality leather, you’ll have to regularly clean the seat to keep the leather in top condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Octane Seating Bolt XS400 Motorized Leather Home theater Recliner Set

What you need to know: This model is designed with comfort and body wellness in mind. The seat has three bolsters that provide you with lower and mid lumbar, spine, and neck support.

What you’ll love: The Bolt XS400 features the brand’s exclusive accessory dock, which houses everything from a wine glass holder to a dual USB charger.

What you should consider: It is made using bonded leather instead of genuine leather, but it maintains a similar appearance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.