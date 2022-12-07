Which fireplace tools are best?

The winter months may bring frightful weather outdoors, but fireplace lovers rejoice in the opportunity to heat their homes with the traditional warmth and ambiance of a crackling fire. However, it can be difficult to build your fire, maintain its heat and keep everything safe, clean and organized without the proper tools.

The Amagabeli 5-Piece Fireplace Tool Set is the best choice for anyone looking to purchase all the equipment they’ll need this season due to its heavy-duty construction and convenient hanging rack.

What to know before you buy fireplace tools

Fireplace tool types

Pokers are long, metal rods that usually have a barbed tip. They are used to dig into coals and push or pull burning materials to where you want them.

are long, metal rods that usually have a barbed tip. They are used to dig into coals and push or pull burning materials to where you want them. Brooms are used to sweep ashes. Allowing ashes to accumulate in your fireplace is hazardous and results in dust escaping into the room.

are used to sweep ashes. Allowing ashes to accumulate in your fireplace is hazardous and results in dust escaping into the room. Shovels are used to remove ashes from your fireplace or scoop up hot coals so you can move them safely.

are used to remove ashes from your fireplace or scoop up hot coals so you can move them safely. Tongs let you grab burning material or add more logs to your fire from a distance.

let you grab burning material or add more logs to your fire from a distance. Bellows let you blow air into your fireplace to help with ignition.

let you blow air into your fireplace to help with ignition. Firewood carriers are tough, durable bags for transporting wood from storage to the fireplace.

are tough, durable bags for transporting wood from storage to the fireplace. Gloves designed for welding or forging can also be used while working in your fireplace. Select a pair that reaches high enough up your arm to prevent embers from landing on your bare skin or clothing.

Aesthetics

Because fireplace tools are usually kept out in the open, it’s important to select tools that suit your interior design. Most tools are black and rustic, offering a classic look. However, stainless steel tools are available for those who prefer a more modern take. You can purchase many tools with handles made of wood or an accent metal.

Safety

The primary function of any fireplace tool is to let you tend to your fire safely. Choose tools from reputable manufacturers to limit the possibility of them breaking or malfunctioning during use. Never let a fireplace tool sit in the fire, as it will heat up and become dangerous to touch.

What to look for in a quality fireplace tool

Construction

Most fireplace tools are made out of steel or wrought iron because these materials are strong enough to withstand heat without damage. Because you will be handling burning logs, select strong tools with handles that let you maintain a secure grip. Tools that are too thin can bend while manipulating heavy logs.

Tool kits

If you are in the market for more than one tool, a kit that includes a variety of them provides great value. Most kits include a hanging rack that lets you keep everything next to your fireplace or on the hearth. Choose a set that has a heavy, stable base to prevent the rack from falling over.

Multiple uses

If you don’t want to buy an entire set of tools, invest in one that can do multiple jobs. For example, a pair of quality tongs can manipulate items in your fireplace by picking them up or by pushing them around like a poker. You can use tongs and grabbers to add more wood to your fireplace without having to drop it in from a distance, causing sparks to fly.

How much you can expect to spend on a fireplace tool

Fireplace tools can cost as little as $15 or as much as $200, depending on the type of tool you purchase and whether or not you opt for an entire set.

Fireplace tool FAQ

Can I use fireplace tools at a campfire?

A. Fireplace tools can be used outdoors as long as you can maintain a safe distance from the fire. However, since most are designed to be kept inside, they may rust after exposure to outside humidity and moisture.

How do I clean my fireplace tools?

A. Use steel wool to gently scrub soot and residue from your tools. Depending on what material your tools are made of, you may also want to apply polish to keep them looking their best and prevent any corrosion from setting in.

What are the best fireplace tools to buy?

Top fireplace tools

Amagabeli 5-Piece Fireplace Tool Set

What you need to know: This kit contains everything you need to manage and clean your fireplace safely.

What you’ll love: This set includes a broom, a poker, tongs, a shovel and a rack to hang them all on. The included tools have a traditional iron appearance, but those looking for something more ornate can opt for gold handles.

What you should consider: Some quality control issues have been reported by users who feel that the welds holding the tools together are not as strong as they should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fireplace tool for the money

Redneck Convent Log Tongs

What you need to know: These handy tongs let you grab and move logs and coals from a safe distance.

What you’ll love: Made out of tough metal, these tongs extend up to 26 inches and fold up tightly for storage. You can use them to work in your fireplace or to maintain the fire in your smoker or grill.

What you should consider: Buyers recommend not using these tongs for especially large, heavy pieces of wood because they are on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunnydaze Log Claw

What you need to know: This log claw lets you grab thick logs or small coals with precision.

What you’ll love: Made out of durable steel, this claw features a 36-inch pole that keeps your arm far away from the flames. Thanks to its thick rubber handle, ergonomic lever and three fingers, you can use it with only one hand.

What you should consider: Users report that this device rusts easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

