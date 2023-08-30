Show off your Halloween spirit with a shadow figure set

Spooky season is fast approaching, and if you aren’t planning your Halloween decor yet, what are you waiting for? If you need some scary inspo to get you in the mood, these Halloween shadow figures are sure to do the trick. They’re fun, spooky, versatile decorations that you can use to make sure you have the scariest house on the block this year.

ChippicoToys/Etsy

Shadow figures are the perfect all-purpose decoration

What we love about these Halloween shadow figures is all the different ways you can use them. You can:

Put them in a window to create a scary silhouette trick-or-treaters will be able to see from outside.

trick-or-treaters will be able to see from outside. Line them up on a table to make a chill-inducing centerpiece (surrounded by candy, of course) for a Halloween bash or scary dinner party.

(surrounded by candy, of course) for a Halloween bash or scary dinner party. Place them on a shelf, console or media center for Halloween decor that’s minimalist enough to blend in with any home decor style.

for Halloween decor that’s minimalist enough to blend in with any home decor style. Set them up outside with a bright light, and display their shadows — larger than life — against the side of your house. Turning these small shadow figures into a towering display will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood this Halloween.

In other words, these little shadow figures have so many creative possibilities (there are probably more we haven’t even come up with yet). We already know they’re going to be the must-have decoration this season, so if you want to get your hands on some, you might want to move quickly.

5 spooky Halloween shadow figure sets

ChippicoToys Halloween Tabletop Shadow Figures

These shadow figures are modeled after classic horror movie villains: Jason, Leatherface, Freddy and Michael. You can pick just your favorite or get the whole set (they look extra scary lined up together). Each character stands 8 to 10 inches tall.

Iheartmetalartdotcom Tabletop Zombie Shadow Figures

These four zombie shadow figures come as a very spooky, undead set. They’re made of durable, powder-coated steel, so they’re scratch-resistant and ready to hunt for brains indoors or outdoors. Each figure stands 12 inches tall.

Iheartmetalartdotcom “Hocus Pocus” Halloween Shadow Figure Set

This three-piece shadow figure set is modeled after the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” Winifred, Sarah and Mary are instantly recognizable, even just as silhouettes: Mary with her curly hair and vacuum cleaner, Sarah with her broomstick and Winnie with her double buns and billowing sleeves. They’re ready to hunt for children this Halloween. Each figure stands 12 inches tall.

SchoonerBayCo Headless Horseman Scene Standing Wood Silhouette

This one-piece shadow figure is a whole scene, featuring the headless horseman chasing down a villager on horseback through skeleton-like trees. It’s available in three sizes, so you can get the scene that’s perfect to fit in your window or as your Halloween table’s centerpiece.

SchoonerBayCo Witches Brew Standing Wood Silhouette

Another one-piece scene, this shadow figure shows a pair of witches in the woods, brewing up a potion in a giant cauldron. It’s the perfect addition to your mantel or shelf this Halloween.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.