Which fairy garden door is best?

Did you see something twinkle in the corner of your eye? Hear a faint giggle in the middle of the woods? Have you noticed the flowers are growing especially well this year? There are two likely explanations: You’re in the plot of a suspense movie, or fairies are at work.

For those who choose to believe the latter or for anyone looking to incorporate a sense of magic and whimsy in their yard, you’ll want to create the perfect entrance for your neighborhood fairies. We may not have pixie dust, but we have everything you need to know to choose the right fairy garden door for your home, like Top Collection’s Fairy Garden Mystical Gnome Door.

What to know before you buy a fairy garden door

If you don’t have a group of friendly mice and birds helping you get started, we’ve got you covered.

Who is the fairy garden for?

The most important thing to consider when purchasing a fairy garden door is who will be using and maintaining it. If children are the intended audience, opt for a more durable door with accessories that won’t be choking hazards. Of course, if you are buying it for yourself, focus on what makes you happy and will work with your lifestyle.

Where will the fairy garden be?

Most users opt for a tree, but a mossy rock or other surface can work as well.

Height: If the surface you intend to place your fairy garden door in front of is extremely tall, opt for a door with a little height so it makes sense with the surroundings. If your object is short, make sure the door isn’t too big or it will look like the fairies don’t have a lot of room in their home.

Color: If your tree or other object has a specific color you are trying to match, take that into account when picking out a door. If the tree is a light birch but the door is a dark wood, it may not look bad, but it also won’t look like the door was made from the wood of the tree.

Size: Take into account the size of your rock or tree when purchasing a fairy garden door. If the tree is narrow, don’t get a wide door. The shape can also be important if the door is going to look like it is actually attached to the object.

Location: The general setting of your fairy garden is important. If you are going to place your door near a bunch of flowers and hummingbird feeders, opt for a pleasant design. If it’s going up against a spooky tree, consider a cast iron-looking door to give it an ominous aesthetic.

What theme fits best?

Fairies come in all shapes and sizes, so the door they enter through must accommodate that. If you’re a Disney fairy fan, you may want to opt for a door that looks like it belongs in Pixie Hollow. If you’re interested in fairies more like those in traditional folklore, consider what doors would make sense in that world.

What to look for in a quality fairy garden door

Function

Doors are made to open, so if you want to create the full fairy garden experience, opt for a door that actually opens or has some other functional mechanism.

Extras

Just because your fairies are coming in and out of the door doesn’t mean you can’t expand your vision of what a fairy garden can be. Some fairy garden doors will come in sets with windows, lampposts and other fun details. Consider a door with extras for a fuller fairy garden experience.

Versatility

Trees are strong and beautiful, but they can also be unpredictable. You want the door that you purchase to be a natural and magical entrance wherever you put it. If you pick a door that’s too big for most trees, you may struggle to find the right vibe for it. Alternatively, if you pick a door that can be screwed into a tree or leaned up against another surface, then you’ll have plenty of options with where you put it.

Noticeability

If you want your lovely fairy garden door to be easily seen, bright colors and bold designs are a good way to go. If you want a more subtle or discrete fairy experience, choose neutral colors that blend in with the environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a fairy garden door

Most fairy garden doors are $10-$20 but you can find some for less than $10 and some for more than $20. Because the price range for most fairy garden doors isn’t very wide, avoid options costing less than $10, as they typically are less durable. Most $15-$18 doors will be cute, made with resin and painted with plenty of detail. For more than $20, you’ll be looking at doors with a lot of additional pieces or options that are made with special materials.

Fairy garden accessory FAQ

Aren’t fairy gardens just for kids and older people?

A. No. Age is irrelevant. As long as you enjoy it, you should have a fairy garden.

Do you need a ton of stuff for a good fairy garden?

A. Typically, no. A few well-placed items in an eye-catching spot can produce the perfect magical scene. Focus on setting the stage and you can make a few pieces tell a story.

What’s the best fairy garden door to buy?

Top fairy garden door

Top Collection Fairy Garden Mystical Gnome Door

What you need to know: Classic and realistic, this cute door is easy to use and looks great pretty much anywhere. It is perfect for traditionalists.

What you’ll love: This rustic door is made from durable resin that has been treated to look as if it grew naturally in the forest and has been there for millennia. Hand-painted and packed with intricate woodland detail, it is heavy enough to stay in place without being screwed in, so you can use it anywhere.

What you should consider: It doesn’t move or open in any way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fairy garden door for the money

Juegoal Fairy Door With Windows and Lamp

What you need to know: This rustic door comes with extras.

What you’ll love: Perfect for those who want to go the extra mile, this door comes with two windows, three screws for fastening and a tiny lamp that works. The windows and door are full of detail and made from high-quality resin. The windows glow in the dark to give the experience of fairies tinkering into the night.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced issues with the lamp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lulu Decor Cast Iron Miniature Fairy Door

What you need to know: This well-built metal option is ready right out of the package.

What you’ll love: Three shapes and sizes are available. It is made of resilient, long-lasting cast iron. It is handmade in antique brown color.

What you should consider: It is very simple compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

