Which school hygiene products are best?

From kindergarten kids running around the playground to high schoolers sitting in the cafeteria, schools are full of places for germs to reside.

Most germs are harmless, but nobody likes to catch a cold or flu. Keeping your kids safe from germs means ensuring they won’t miss any school time or risk feeling unwell simply due to lack of hygiene.

There are lots of things you can do to send your kid off to school fully equipped to deal with germs.

Where do kids come into contact with germs at school?

The more an item is touched by other people in the school, the more likely it is that germs such as bacteria will be present on its surface.

Common surfaces that are contaminated with germs in schools include:

Door handles

Desks

Cafeteria tables

Locker handles

Borrowed items (pens, calculators, etc.)

Kids may also swap or touch each other’s devices during the school day, especially their cell phones. In fact, one study published by the National Institutes of Health found the average student’s mobile phone surface contained over 17,000 types of germs, some of which were pathogenic, meaning they have the potential to cause illness.

Hygiene practices to teach your kid for school

The most important hygiene information to teach your child is how to wash their hands. This includes how to wash their hands effectively and how frequently they should wash them.

Kids should wash their hands every time they use the restroom and before mealtimes to avoid germs as much as possible. They can also learn to avoid using other student’s items, such as books or tablets. If they absolutely need to do so, they can wash or sanitize their hands afterward. You can learn more about hand sanitizers in the full buying guide by BestReviews.

What’re the best kids’ school hygiene products to buy?

Top hand sanitizers for school

Crayola Hand Sanitizer for Kids

What you need to know: This cool, compact and fun-looking antibacterial gel keeps young kid’s hands safe and clean all day long.

What you’ll love: The antibacterial gel kills up to 99.99% of common germs and isn’t tough on skin.

What you should consider: The design and style of this product means that it may not be suitable for older kids.

Kikiflower Hand Sanitizer Bracelet

What you need to know: This fashionable wrist hand sanitizer dispenser means that kids will never forget to keep their hands clean.

What you’ll love: Stylish and practical, this wristwatch can be refilled and used at any time throughout the day.

What you should consider: The design means it may be more suitable for older kids who have fully developed fine motor skills.

SOAPEN Kids’ Roll-On Hand Soap

What you need to know: The soap pen offers kids the chance to escape the boredom of washing their hands for 20-30 seconds by allowing them to draw on the soap before they wash it off.

What you’ll love: The soap pen is non-toxic, non-staining, portable and extremely fun for kids between preschool and big school.

What you should consider: While users suggest that the pens are great and fun, some have pointed out the soap needs a good rinse after use.

Top disinfectant wipes for kids at school

Lysol Disinfectant Handi-Pack Wipes

What you need to know: These conveniently packaged wipes can be put in the school bag and taken to school for conscientious kids to clean down their desks when they arrive.

What you’ll love: These wipes not only kill COVID-19, but they can be used to clean surfaces before touching with the piece of mind that 99.9% of known viruses and bacteria are gone.

What you should consider: This product may not be suitable for young kids.

Care Touch Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes

What you need to know: Dirty hands are gone forever with these gentle, moisturizing and alcohol-free wipes that don’t irritate sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: The alcohol-free wipes are transportable and come with vitamin E to replenish and revitalize skin.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the wipes can dry out rather quickly.

Boogie Wipes Gentle Saline Nose Wipes

What you need to know: Boogie wipes use gentle saline on the skin and aloe, chamomile and vitamin E to give young kids a soft and gentle wipe.

What you’ll love: Boogie wipes were invented by moms and can be used by younger kids who want to keep their hands clean.

What you should consider: It’s unclear how well these wipes work against bacteria and viruses.

Top resources and tools for helping kids manage germs

Pure Sense Buddy Antimicrobial Kid’s iPad Case

What you need to know: The material of this iPad case is designed to repel bacteria and germs.

What you’ll love: It comes with a handle so your kid can carry their iPad easily, which converts into a stand for watching or typing.

What you should consider: The screen protector provided with the case is a little flimsy.

eZthings Professional UV-C Light

What you need to know: This green cleaning chemical-free UV light can effectively clean surfaces by simply sweeping over them.

What you’ll love: This handy little UV light can fit into school bags and can be used across multiple surfaces.

What you should consider: While this product has many incredible benefits, it may not be as effective as wipes or hand sanitizers for fighting viruses or bacteria.

Travelon Flat-out Hanging Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: This travel bag is the perfect size for your kid’s locker so they can keep any hygiene items they need in one place.

What you’ll love: The bag can easily hang from a hook inside the locker and is big enough to fit other hygiene items, such as toothbrushes and mouthwash if needed.

What you should consider: If your kid’s school does not provide lockers, they may not have a place to store this during the day.

