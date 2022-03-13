Which paleo beef stick is best?

If you are on a paleo diet or just trying to find more options for healthy, low-carb foods, beef sticks may be the way to go. These high-protein, low-calorie snacks are easy to store and transport, making them ideal for busy individuals on the go.

Due to the drying method, most paleo beef sticks are shelf stable without the need for potentially unhealthy preservatives. Many can conform to almost any dietary restriction too, other than vegetarian and vegan. Take for example Chomps Grass Fed Original Beef Jerky Snack Sticks. They are nut-, dairy-, sugar- and gluten-free, and made from pasture-raised, grass-fed cattle. They are also non-GMO and keto- and Whole30-approved.

What to know before you buy paleo beef sticks

Nutrition

All paleo beef sticks will be suitable for those following a paleo lifestyle, but this doesn’t mean they all have the same nutritional content. They can vary in the amount of calories and fat per serving, as well as other nutritional aspects, such as the amount of carbohydrates, sodium and cholesterol.

The ingredients in paleo beef sticks can vary too. For example, some may have nitrates, gluten and small amounts of sugar or other sweeteners. If you have any food sensitivities, make sure to read the label of any paleo beef sticks you are considering before purchasing to ensure they meet your dietary requirements.

Storage

The majority of paleo beef sticks are shelf stable and can last anywhere from 6-12 months without refrigeration as long as they remain unopened. This makes them extremely convenient to take on the go for snacking throughout the day. That said, there are some select beef sticks that do require refrigeration even when unopened, so make sure to double check the label just in case before putting them into your pantry.

Features to look for in quality paleo beef sticks

Grass-fed beef

Many people following a paleo diet choose to only eat grass-fed beef for several reasons. It is considered to be a healthier option because it has less fat and, as a result, less calories. It also has more Omega-3s and essential nutrients, including A, B and E vitamins. Additionally, cattle that are not grass-fed are often fed grains that contain additives like antibiotics and hormones, which are all things people following a paleo diet are trying to avoid.

Flavor

Paleo beef sticks come in a near unlimited range of flavors so you won’t have to feel like you are eating the same thing every day. Common flavors include smoky, peppered, Cajun, teriyaki, Italian and jalapeño, but you can also find more unique options, such as cranberry habanero, chimichurri, garlic and herb and Korean BBQ. There are also variety packs that come with several flavors for you to try.

Certifications

Paleo beef sticks can carry several certifications that can tell you at a glance whether or not they conform to your dietary preferences. These include organic, Whole30 approved, keto friendly, non-GMO, humane handling and gluten-free, among others.

Size

The majority of paleo beef sticks come in 1-ounce servings, however if you tend to have a big appetite or need something that offers more calories and protein to meet your nutritional requirements, you can also find some options that come in larger servings. That said, it is rare to find any that contain more than 2 ounces per individual package.

Packaging

On the topic of packaging, it should be noted that not all paleo beef sticks are individually packaged. Some also come in bulk packaging. These can be a good choice for those looking to cut down on their plastic usage. However, they generally don’t have as long of a shelf life and are better for at-home snacking rather than tossing in a backpack and taking along to the gym or when hiking, unless you want to bring along the whole package.

How much you can expect to spend on paleo beef sticks

Most paleo beef sticks cost between $1-$3 per serving. Bulk-packaged sticks tend to be a little cheaper than individually packaged sticks.

Paleo beef sticks FAQ

Are beef sticks the same thing as beef jerky?

A. Beef jerky is made from whole strips of lean cuts of meat that are cooked and dehydrated. During this process, most of the fat is removed, which means they aren’t ideal for following diets that require high lipid levels. Also, because they are dried, they can be tough and difficult for some to chew. Beef sticks are more akin to sausage and are made from chopped cuts of meat that retain more of their moisture and fat content than jerky. This gives them a softer, easier-to-chew texture and makes them more nutritious.

Are paleo beef sticks a good choice for those following a keto diet?

A. Yes. Most paleo beef sticks are also a good choice for those following a keto lifestyle. This is because they are low in carbs and high in protein and fat. That said, the keto diet is more restrictive than the paleo one, so make sure to read the label carefully of any beef sticks you are considering to make sure they don’t include any unwanted ingredients.

What are the best paleo beef sticks to buy?

Top paleo beef stick

Chomps Grass Fed Original Beef Jerky Snack Sticks

What you need to know: At 1.15 ounces per stick and certified suitable for almost any kind of dietary restriction, these sticks are ideal for nearly anyone who wants a slightly bigger snack.

What you’ll love: They are made from grass-fed cattle that are humanely raised and harvested.

What you should consider: Some buyers have complained about the tough texture of the casing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Paleo beef stick for the money

The New Primal Classic Beef Meat Stick

What you need to know: These beef sticks are made from grass-fed cattle, and are completely free of sugar and gluten.

What you’ll love: They cost less than $2 per stick, making them a smart choice for those on a tight budget. Also, though they only come in one flavor, most buyers rave about it.

What you should consider: They have slightly more calories than most other similarly sized beef sticks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Ayoba Droewors Beef Sticks

What you need to know: Those looking to cut down on plastic waste will enjoy these tasty, bulk-packaged beef sticks.

What you’ll love: They have a unique and bold South African flavor that you won’t get from other brands. Many people love their tenderness too.

What you should consider: It has a high per-ounce cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.