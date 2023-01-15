Which acupuncture pen is best?

Although many people love the idea of acupuncture, others are afraid of having hundreds of needles inserted into their skin. But acupuncture pens offer the same benefits as traditional acupuncture without the need to puncture your skin. The best is the easy-to-use Tendlite Red Light Therapy Device, a laser acupuncture pen.

What to know before you buy an acupuncture pen

Acupuncture vs. acupuncture pens

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice that originated in China. Traditional acupuncture involves inserting thin metallic needles into your body, targeting specific aches and pains. Acupuncture is considered a pseudoscience, as there is little scientific evidence to support the validity of its effects.

Some acupuncture pens stimulate your muscles and nerves using electricity. Other kinds of acupuncture pens exist, too. You can use an acupuncture pen on nearly any part of your body that is experiencing pain or discomfort.

Types of acupuncture pens

Electronic: This popular style of pen works by stimulating your muscles with a light electrical current.

Laser: Laser acupuncture pens focus low-energy laser beams onto the affected area.

Manual: Manual acupuncture pens resemble a stylus and have no electronic components. You manually massage the acupoints in your body with this type of acupuncture pen.

What to look for in a quality acupuncture pen

Effective attachments

Many acupuncture pens come with a range of attachments that expand the pen’s versatility. These include dome-shaped extensions more suited for use on the face and spheroidal attachments meant for quick pain relief. Many high-quality acupuncture pens don’t include attachments, but if you plan on using your pen on multiple body parts, it can be good to buy one with an array of accessories.

Safe design

Some electronic acupuncture pens shock the user’s hand as they hold it. This doesn’t necessarily hurt, but it can quickly become uncomfortable. Because you’re essentially using the pen to shock yourself, don’t buy a cheap brand that could malfunction and give you a more substantial shock than you expect.

Intensity settings

If you choose an electronic acupuncture pen, it’s helpful to get one with a range of intensity settings. Some people find the stronger settings uncomfortable or the weaker settings ineffective. Buying a pen with four or more intensity settings will make it more likely that you’ll have a comfortable option.

How much you can expect to spend on an acupuncture pen

Manual acupuncture pens cost around $10. Electronic pens are likely to cost $30-$80. Laser acupuncture pens tend to be the most expensive, at $100 or more.

Acupuncture pen FAQ

What is qi?

A. Qi is a non-scientific term used to describe our internal energy or life force. Many acupuncturists and acupuncture pen manufacturers claim that acupuncture is effective because it stimulates the balance and flow of your qi.

What are acupoints?

A. Acupoints are places on the body where acupuncture may be beneficial. There are more than 361 recognized acupoints on the body.

What’s the best acupuncture pen to buy?

Top acupuncture pen

Tendlite Red Light Therapy Device

What you need to know: This highly effective laser acupuncture pen is hailed by many reviewers as an excellent way to reduce severe muscular pain.

What you’ll love: Super easy to use with no uncomfortable shock, it can also be used on pets. Many users reported high levels of relief after using the pen.

What you should consider: All sales are final with this purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acupuncture pen for the money

Stainless Steel Manual Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This simple but versatile pen is surprisingly effective at massaging pressure points and relieving tension.

What you’ll love: At under $20, you won’t likely find a pen that’s this practical for less. The simple stainless-steel design is built to last. There are two massage tip sizes, and you can roll it over the skin as well.

What you should consider: No instructions or charts are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dangshan Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This capable electronic acupuncture pen has five attachments and nine intensity settings.

What you’ll love: It comes with an electrode gel that makes the pen more effective and more comfortable to use.

What you should consider: It generates an electric current through the hand you hold it with, which some users find uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

