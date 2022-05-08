Which tablet holders for cars are best?

For tablet users who have kids or need an external navigation system, having a tablet holder specifically built for a car can make a significant difference. Tablet holders for a car are designed to fit comfortably near the dashboard or on the headrest without distracting the driver. There are several types of tablet holders that fit around different parts of a car for easy use. However, finding the right holder for the specific needs and tablet type can be difficult.

What to know before buying tablet holders for cars

Where the tablet can mount

Several tablet holders are designed specifically to fit around a headrest or even directly into a cup holder. Depending on what the tablet will be used for when in the car, the holder must fit well in a spot that can accommodate those needs. Many tablet holders can be attached to anywhere in the car, making them more versatile.

Durability and security

Another large component for any tablet holder is how tightly secured it is to wherever it is attached to in the car. Some tablet holders also come with a high level of durability so if it ever does come unattached, the tablet will be protected from damage.

How it secures to the car

Tablet holders are usually attached to a car through a few basic methods. For those that are attaching to a windshield or a side window, the holders will use suction cups. These may not be as secure as other options but offer the most versatility with placement around the car. Leverage-based holders attach directly to the bars of the headrest and snap into place for a secure fit. These are best to entertain kids in the back seat. Finally, there are cup holder mounts that work well but generally provide slightly less security than snapped-in, leverage-based holders.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet holder for cars

Tablet holders for the car are not typically expensive items, with most costing between $20-$40. There are several tablet holders available for less than $20, though they will likely be slightly lower quality than those in the median price range.

What’re the best tablet holders for cars to buy?

Top tablet holder for cars

Cellet Cup Holder Tablet Mount

What you need to know: This is a high-quality table holder that fits directly into the cup holder built with 360-degree rotation.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder has universal compatibility so the user can use the holder with any tablet device. The base of the cup holder can adjust its size to fit in multiple different cup holders without an issue.

What you should consider: The tablet holder post cannot adjust closer to the user, making it more rigid than other options.

Sold by Amazon

Top tablet holder for cars for the money

Tyrone Car Headrest Tablet Mount Holder

What you need to know: This is an affordable tablet holder built specifically to fit on the back of a headrest.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder has adjustable sides to fit on different-sized headrests. The holder also allows for tablets to slide from one side to the other. The tablet holder can also angle down.

What you should consider: The tablet holder lacks flexibility, making it harder to angle perfectly to the kids sitting in the back.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Linkstyle Car Tablet Holder

What you need to know: This car tablet holder is well constructed and can attach to any surface in the car using its suction cup.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder has a universal fit and will work with any sized device. The tablet holder has a full 360-degree rotation and multi-angle flexibility.

What you should consider: The locking mechanism has been reported to be faulty by some users.

Sold by Amazon

Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder

What you need to know: This tablet holder fits perfectly on a headrest and snaps securely into place without issue.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder can slide the tablet to be in the middle of the two seats without being unsafe. The tablet holder also has a 360-degree rotation for better functionality.

What you should consider: Some heavier tablets may cause the holder to slide down when the arm is fully extended.

Sold by Amazon

APPS2Car Gooseneck Tablet Car Mount Holder

What you need to know: This is a well-crafted tablet holder with a suction grip to fit on windows and windshields with ease.

What you’ll love: The 13-inch flexible arm is perfectly capable of handling all different angles to fit perfectly wherever the user needs it. The sticky gel on the bottom of the suction cup will ensure it stays in place.

What you should consider: The suction cup rubber will eventually dry out in the sun, causing it to lose stickiness over time.

Sold by Amazon

Worthown Tablet Holder for Car

What you need to know: This is a solid tablet holder built specifically to attach to the back of a headrest.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder can rotate 360 degrees to work at any angle. The device can also pull forward to be closer to the kids sitting in the back seat.

What you should consider: The tablet holder is not as durable as many other options, with many users reporting damage after a few months of use.

Sold by Amazon

DigitlMobile Tablet Mount for Car

What you need to know: This is a unique tablet holder built to fit right next to the driver without any issue.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder connects directly to the seat track bolt bracket to ensure the highest level of security on the holder. The flexible swivel neck makes it easy to adjust to the exact angle the user needs.

What you should consider: The stiffness of the swivel neck makes it slightly harder to adjust while driving.

Sold by Amazon

