There are several components that go into a laptop, each delivering a power boost where needed. But even if you have the latest central processing unit or a large solid-state hard drive, you won’t get optimal performance from your laptop if you don’t have enough random access memory.

When it comes to the internal workings of a computer, the sum is generally more significant than the individual parts. For example, a fast CPU can quickly trigger complex operations, but if the RAM is insufficient, it causes an information bottleneck. This slows down your computer as it struggles to access the memory.

Random access memory is crucial for fast operations

More is always better, and it’s crucial that you have enough RAM for what you want to do. For example, video games and editing software require more RAM than word processing or web browsing.

There’s more to RAM than just numbers, as the memory sticks you insert into a desktop computer won’t do your laptop any good. The motherboard of each computer type (the central circuit board into which everything connects) has a different size. Therefore, laptop RAM is much smaller than desktop RAM.

If you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your laptop’s RAM yourself, you’ll know that it’s not an easy thing to do. Not only does it need to fit perfectly, but you’ve probably also been confronted with confusing specifications, such as SDRAM, DDR4 or DDR5.

In short, it stands for Double Data Rate Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory. That long-winded name is shortened to DDR, and the following number indicates the transfer rate (divided by 100). For example, if the RAM module is DDR4, it has a maximum rate of 400 megatransfers per second. The higher the transfer rate, the faster your RAM can access data.

Best affordable laptops with 32 gigabytes of RAM

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 15.6-Inch Laptop (FHD Touch Screen)

This is an excellent laptop if you’re looking for a fast machine. It comes with a 1 terabyte M.2 solid-state drive and uses an Intel Core I5-1035G1 quad-core processor. In addition to the 32GB of RAM, it has a 15.6-inch backlit LED display with a maximum resolution of 1080p. It has several connectivity ports, such as HDMI and USB, and built-in stereo speakers.

HP 1135G7 Laptop (15.6-Inch Touch Screen)

With 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, this 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop is the perfect office companion. While not suitable for gaming, the Intel Iris Xe graphics card can handle most tasks, while the generous 1TB of storage keeps your files safe.

Asus Vivobook 17.3-Inch Laptop with Intel Core i5

The 32GB of RAM works in tandem with the Intel Core i5-1035G1 3.6 gigahertz processor and the 2TB of storage to ensure everything is displayed perfectly on the 17.3-inch screen. It has a built-in webcam, SD card reader, one HDMI port and two ports for USB drives. The laptop comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Home and has a 3.5-millimeter combination jack.

MSI GF63 Premium Laptop (15.6-Inch Display)

If you need a powerful workhorse, this 15.6-inch laptop is a great choice. In addition to the 32GB of RAM, it has a thin-bezel display with a maximum resolution of 1080p, uses an Intel Core i5-10300H 10th generation 4.50 gigahertz processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card. It comes with a 1TB solid-state drive, which can be upgraded to a generous 2TB.

HP 17z-CP00 (17.3-Inch HD+ Display)

This 32GB RAM laptop has a 17.3-inch BrightView HD+ display with a maximum resolution of 1,600 by 900 pixels. It uses an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.3 gigahertz and comes with a 1TB solid-state hard drive. There are several connectivity ports, and it runs on Windows 10.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X Laptop

The included Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card makes this laptop an affordable choice for 32GB RAM gadgets. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile processor with a 4.9 gigahertz clock speed, has 1TB M.2 internal storage and has a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3511 Laptop

This laptop has a 15.6-inch touch-screen display, an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and 32GB of RAM. It comes with a generous 1TB M.2 solid-state hard drive, multiple connectivity ports and Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop

This blazing-fast laptop can easily handle the most resource-intensive video games. In addition to the 32GB of RAM, it has the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (with a maximum clock speed of 4.5 gigahertz), an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and a 1TB M.2 solid-state hard drive.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

A bit more expensive than other laptops with 32GB of RAM, this gadget is built for intense video games. It has a 144Hz 4K display that’s powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.3 gigahertz. All those components generate a fair bit of heat, which is why it has a larger liquid cooling capacity than previous Razer Blade laptops.

