Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation let you enjoy disc-based and downloaded video games on a connected display, such as a PC monitor or TV. There’s a selection of titles that you can play through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, but Microsoft’s focus is on the physical consoles.

This is where Amazon’s Luna is different. The platform is cloud-based, meaning you don’t need a separate console or handheld device such as the Nintendo Switch. All of the games are installed in Amazon’s cloud server, and you simply access the files through the Luna app and a subscription.

How Amazon Luna works

The elimination of the physical console is great, as you play the games on any of the devices you already own, such as a PC, Fire tablet, Chromebook, iOS or Android cellphone and some Samsung smart TVs.

So instead of buying the game, downloading it and then waiting for the installation, you have near-instant access. There are no excessive waiting times, updates, patches or incompatible drivers.

Essentially, you’re streaming the video game through the Luna app, similar to streaming content through the Netflix or Hulu apps. As long as you have a stable, reliable internet connection, you can enjoy some of the bestselling games wherever you are.

Games for Luna

You’re never far from your next adventure with the huge library of games. The selection includes top-selling titles from some of the industry’s most influential developers, spanning several genres.

The games include Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Dirt 5 and Control. There is also an extensive collection of games from developer Ubisoft, such as nine Assassins Creed titles, five Farcry games and several games in the Tom Clancy franchise.

Not all of the games are available for play, depending on your subscription. Some are unsuitable for younger players and have an age rating. There’s a separate subscription if you only want access to family-suitable games that younger gamers can play without adult supervision.

Subscription plans

Amazon created several subscription plans based on your gaming preferences, ensuring a wide selection of games for all family members.

Luna+ is the best subscription if you want to access all games. It spans games rated E to 18+ and includes almost all gaming genres.

is the best subscription if you want to access all games. It spans games rated E to 18+ and includes almost all gaming genres. The Family channel tier includes games suitable for all ages, ranging from E to E10 age ratings. It’s a mix of action-adventure, racing and sports games.

tier includes games suitable for all ages, ranging from E to E10 age ratings. It’s a mix of action-adventure, racing and sports games. The Retro channel features must-play classic and modern retro-style games across several genres.

features must-play classic and modern retro-style games across several genres. Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscription (free with a Prime subscription) gives you access to a rotating roster of games.

subscription (free with a Prime subscription) gives you access to a rotating roster of games. Ubisoft+ lets you play a selection of games developed by Ubisoft. It’s an additional subscription on top of Luna+.

lets you play a selection of games developed by Ubisoft. It’s an additional subscription on top of Luna+. The Jackbox Games subscription gives you access to all the Jackbox trivia games, including eight Party Pack titles and Drawful 2.

Best Amazon Luna products

Amazon Luna Controller

Taking on the familiar design of other gaming controllers, the Luna controller gives you the best experience on the service. It connects directly to Amazon’s gaming servers, reducing input by up to 30 milliseconds.

Luna+ Subscription

The Luna+ subscription gives you access to a huge selection of the latest games from top developers. It spans multiple genres and includes action-adventure, survival and sports titles.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller

This bundle provides you with everything you need for a great gaming experience. The bundle includes a Luna controller and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to access the Luna service on a TV.

Amazon Phone Clip For Luna Controller

Playing Luna games on your phone can be tricky while holding the controller. This phone clip solves that problem, as the clip attaches to your controller, and you slot your phone into a sturdy grip. It’s compatible with mobile phones with a width of 2.26 to 3.74 inches.

Silicone Case Cover for Amazon Luna Controller

Controllers can be damaged if dropped, but this silicone case is a great way to prevent that from happening. It’s perfectly cut to cover the controller’s handles while leaving enough room for the thumbsticks to move freely. It comes with thumb grip caps and a short lanyard.

Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle Including Luna Controller

If you prefer to play games on a device larger than your phone, this is the perfect bundle. It includes the Luna controller and the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10 tablet.

