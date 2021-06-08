The best Xbox One rechargeable battery pack

Wave goodbye to expensive AA batteries and hello to an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack. This cost-effective alternative is more environmentally friendly and gives you hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

Best Xbox One rechargeable battery packs

If you have an Xbox One, you’ll know how annoying it can be when your controller runs out of battery. A rechargeable battery pack allows you to quickly charge dead batteries, getting you back in the game quickly.

If you are thinking about investing in an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack, you may have some questions about what features to look for and what to expect. The top choice is the Controller Gear Xbox Pro Charging Stand, with its fast-charging capability and display stand.

What to know about Xbox One rechargeable battery packs

How Xbox One rechargeable battery packs work

An Xbox One rechargeable battery pack is an alternative to the standard AA batteries you’ll use in your controller. Purchasing new AA batteries can be frustrating and expensive. There are few things worse than your controller dying without backup batteries while gaming. The rechargeable battery pack is a more practical alternative, and some even come with docking stations for aesthetics.

Advantages of Xbox One rechargeable battery packs

The cost of batteries is something that some gamers overlook when purchasing their game console. Batteries are often the costliest recurring Xbox expense. It’s not just the financial benefits of an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack that you should consider. Most all AA batteries have environmental drawbacks as they use a high amount of energy during manufacturing and are often not recycled correctly. Using an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack is better for both your bank balance and the environment.

What to consider when buying an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack

Power

The main consideration for your Xbox One rechargeable battery pack is the power. You’ll see a milliampere-hours measurement in the product description for different battery packs. The higher the milliampere-hours is, the longer your battery life will be. As the milliampere-hours increase, the cost of the controller will as well. Most options vary between 1,000 mAH and 2,500 mAh.

Controllers

Most Xbox One controllers are compatible with battery packs. It’s a good idea to double-check your battery pack’s specifications to ensure it works with your controller before purchasing. You can have up to four controllers attached to your Xbox One at any time. Most charging docks accommodate this by letting you charge up to two controllers at once. If you use all four controllers, you may need to invest in a second charging station.

Color

Most rechargeable battery packs are white or black to match popular controller colors. You’ll want to keep in mind the color of your controller when shopping around for a battery pack.

Setup and space

Consider space when you’re choosing your Xbox One rechargeable battery pack. Some models require docking stations to charge your battery, while others charge themselves. Charging stations come with a higher price tag and will require more space to store. You’ll also want to think about the setup of your rechargeable battery pack. Some allow you to keep the controller plugged in while you use it to have unlimited battery life.

How much you can expect to spend on an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack

You can expect to pay anything from $15-$30 for your rechargeable battery pack. More affordable options usually cost between $15-$20, while those with a charging station can retail at $30 or more. The power and durability of the battery pack will also dictate its price.

Xbox One rechargeable battery pack FAQ

Can I play and charge my battery pack at the same time?

A. Some rechargeable battery packs will allow you to charge and play at the same time. More expensive battery packs allow for this functionality, but not all of them do. You’ll want to double-check the specifications before purchasing.

Will a rechargeable battery pack add weight to my controller?

A. Most people don’t consider the battery pack as adding extra weight to their Xbox One controller, although this will depend on the exact model.

How long do Xbox One rechargeable batteries last?

A. The average rechargeable battery lasts for around 30 hours with a three-hour charge. You may get nearly 40 hours of battery life, depending on the model you choose.

What is the best Xbox One rechargeable battery pack to buy?

Top Xbox One rechargeable battery pack

Controller Gear Xbox Pro Charging Stand

What you need to know: This option is one of the most stylish controller chargers on the market, doubling as a stand to display your controller while it’s charging.

What you’ll love: Magnets hold your controller in place. It’s available in a variety of colors. Xbox officially licenses this charging stand.

What you should consider: As this is a popular option, specific colors can be more challenging to track down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Xbox One rechargeable battery pack for the money

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

What you need to know: If you want uninterrupted gameplay and don’t mind a wired controller, then this is the option for you.

What you’ll love: The cord design allows you to continue playing your console while your controller is charging, thanks to its long cable. It only takes 4 hours to charge your controller fully.

What you should consider: If you want the whole wireless experience, then this rechargeable battery pack might not be the option for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PDP Gaming Magnetic Dual Ultra Slim Charging System

What you need to know: This model allows you to keep multiple controllers charged and is an ideal choice if you have limited space.

What you’ll love: You can charge two of your controllers at once, thanks to its compact and slim design. The secure magnetic connections mean your controllers stay firmly in place.

What you should consider: This charging system is on the more expensive side, but you get a high-quality charging station.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.