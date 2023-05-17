Which drone will give you more bang for your buck?

There are many drones to choose from, but few brands are as popular as DJI. The company has made a name for itself as the undisputed leader in drone technology since the launch of the highly successful Phantom in 2013. With unmanned aerial vehicles as the primary focus, DJI has a gadget for almost any purpose, whether it capturing spectacular 4K footage or just flying around your neighborhood. Two of the smallest drones on its stable are DJI Mini 3 Pro and DJI Mini 2.

Comparative flying

Choosing between the best DJI drones can be challenging, but a good starting point is to determine what you want to use them for. There is little point in saving up for the biggest, best and most expensive model if you only use a handful of the features. Without spending a fortune, the DJI Mini 2 and DJI Mini 3 Pro are excellent starting points and perform exceptionally well even in a hands-on, one-to-one comparison.

As explained by the Best Reviews Testing Lab, both the Mini 2 and Mini 3 Pro have very similar dimensions and weigh a little over half a pound. Being more lightweight than other professional DJI drones means you are not required to register with the FAA. So, you can fly these wherever you want.

But one of the most significant differences between the two drones is the camera, which will be the ultimate deciding factor for many. The Mini 2 has a 12-megapixel camera that can capture 4K video at 30 frames per second, while the Mini 3 Pro has a 48-megapixel camera that can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Best DJI drones

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The Mini 3 Pro can get off the ground in a flash, with a maximum ascent speed of 26 feet per second. The camera, mounted to a gimbal that rotates 90 degrees, supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture for day or night photography and is compatible with True Vertical Shooting for portrait photos. It has tri-directional obstacle sensing, a battery life of about 30 minutes and a range of about 7.5 miles.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo

The Mini 2, while similar in dimensions to the Mini 3 Pro, is perfect for beginners. With a flying time of just over half an hour (depending on the functions used), you can easily record 4K video at a maximum altitude of 13,000 feet. It also has a maximum range of 6 miles and is resistant to Level 5 winds. But unlike the Mini 3 Pro, this drone doesn’t have built-in obstacle sensing, so it won’t stop before hitting a tree or a building.

Other DJI drones to consider

The DJI Mini SE has a 12-megapixel camera on a 3-axis motorized gimbal that records videos at 2.7K resolution.

If you want to race your drone around town with first-person view goggles, the DJI FPV Combo is the best option.

The lightweight DJI Air 2S has a top speed of 42 miles per hour and a 7.5-mile range.

