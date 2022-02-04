Skytech Archangel vs. Dell: Which gaming computer is better?

If you’re looking for a high-performance gaming computer at a reasonable price point, both Skytech and Dell have some great offerings. With Skytech, you can find high-quality, prebuilt gaming computers like Skytech Archangel. But you can also create a custom gaming computer that meets your specifications. With Dell, most of its gaming computers are prebuilt. That said, it’s possible to get a custom machine from Alienware, a subsidiary of Dell. Before choosing either Skytech or Dell, here’s what you should consider.

Skytech Archangel gaming computer

The Skytech Archangel is a specific line of gaming computers that Skytech makes. The most recent version is the Skytech Archangel 3.0. This machine has a base model that comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a dedicated graphics card. It also comes with a lot of storage and can hold a large library of computer games.

Just like with other desktop computers, it’s possible to upgrade this gaming computer down the line as needed. Typically, the Skytech Archangel gaming computer costs between $1,400-$1,900. This does depend on any customization and upgraded specs you’ve chosen to put into it though.

Skytech Archangel gaming computer pros

The gaming desktop tower comes fully assembled and is completely upgradeable.

The tower itself has a minimalistic design with one transparent face.

Skytech Archangel computers come at a lower base price than other high-end gaming desktops.

It comes with various ports for connecting different devices.

On the Skytech website, there are multiple options to customize the machine as desired.

The Skytech Archangel can play most modern computer games at 1080p and on moderate to high graphics settings.

Skytech gaming computers also come with a mouse and keyboard, which further saves on costs.

The gaming computer comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB solid-state drive.

There is limited to no bloatware installed on the machine.

Skytech’s Archangel gaming computer has a dedicated graphics card and a good processor.

It’s a high-performance machine at a competitive price point.

Skytech Archangel gaming computer cons

Booting up the system can result in some minor errors.

The computer does not feature a USB-C front port, making it tricky for users to connect devices like their phone, camera or other displays.

Skytech’s customer service isn’t the friendliest or the fastest when it comes to troubleshooting the machine.

The Skytech Archangel gaming computer can run hot when performing more demanding tasks.

The fans can be loud with prolonged use.

Although it comes with a gaming mouse and keyboard, they’re not the best models available.

Best Skytech gaming computers

Skytech Archangel PC RTX 3060

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and 1 TB solid-state drive, this machine can store plenty of modern computer games. It has 16 GB RAM, a dedicated graphics card and can play games at 1080p on high settings with ease. The cooler fans have configurable in-OS LEDs. This system comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse.

Available at Amazon

Skytech Archangel PC GTX 1660

This budget-friendly gaming computer includes a powerful GTX 1660 Super that can run any modern computer game at medium to high settings. With a Ryzen 5 CPU and 16 GB RAM, this machine is highly efficient and structurally sound. It’s also upgradeable.

Available at Amazon

Dell gaming computers

Having been around a lot longer than Skytech, Dell has a wider array of desktop and laptop gaming computers in its arsenal. It also acquired Alienware in 2006, a well-known gaming computer maker. Although Dell has Alienware as a subsidiary, it has its own line of gaming computers as well.

Some of their most popular models include their G series and their Inspiron gaming laptops. The G series starts at a very reasonable price point, which is around $900. Meanwhile, the Inspiron gaming laptops range from around $900-$1,800. The gaming desktops are prebuilt but offer some customization, while the laptops are non-upgradable.

Dell gaming computer pros

Dell’s gaming laptops and most of its towers are highly compact and lightweight.

The modern line of Dell’s gaming computers have high-performance, dedicated graphics cards and top-of-the-line processors.

These computers can run games on 1080p without a dip in performance.

There are several convenient USB ports in the front for connecting other devices or multiple monitors.

Dell gaming computer cons

Depending on the model, the gaming computer may run hot and have loud fans.

The G series has been discontinued, though there are still some models available for purchase online.

These machines do come with some bloatware, which may slow the system down.

Dell doesn’t offer as much customization as other brands like Skytech.

Dell’s gaming computers usually don’t have an overly “gamer” aesthetic, which may be a downside for some users.

Best Dell gaming computers

Dell G5 Gaming PC RTX 2060

This powerful gaming desktop comes with 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD and a dedicated graphics card, which lets it run modern games and multitask with ease. It has a sleek design with tactically placed, blue LED lighting. With an easy-to-open side panel, this machine is perfect for anyone who wants to customize or upgrade it as well. Although it’s small, it’s a powerful machine that can play graphics-intensive computer games at medium and high settings at 60 FPS.

Available at Amazon

Dell XPS 8940 Gaming Desktop

This gaming desktop has an i7 processor, 32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, as well as 2 TB hard-drive. It comes with a NVIDIA dedicated graphics card and can run any modern computer game on high settings.

Available at Amazon

Should you get a Skytech Archangel gaming computer or a Dell gaming computer?

Skytech and Dell are both great choices for gaming computers. Although Dell has recently stopped making their G series of gaming desktops, they also have other high-performance machines. Plus, the build quality of Dell computers is among the best out there. That said, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option you can easily customize before purchase, the Skytech Archangel may be the better choice.

