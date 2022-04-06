Which 4K monitors are best?

As technology gets better, you naturally want to keep up with the trends. Especially for video games, the best visual quality will provide an immersive experience. The only way to do that, however, is to upgrade your hardware for 4K content.

To get the best all-around experience, the Asus ROG Strix 43-Inch Monitor is a great option. Not only does it support 4K, but it also has a refresh rate of 120 hertz and uses AMD’s FreeSync 2 to reduce any screen tearing.

What to know before you buy a 4K monitor

Make sure your hardware is compatible

It’s great if you have a monitor that can display 4K content, but you won’t get very far if your computer’s hardware isn’t compatible. If you’re going to use the monitor on your computer, you must have a graphics card for 4K gaming. The Xbox One S and One X supports 4K gaming, so you shouldn’t have any problems with gaming consoles.

The size of the monitor

Everybody wants to play on the biggest screen available, but that isn’t always practical. The screen’s size will seemingly enhance your experience, but it doesn’t mean that it will make you a better gamer. Consider what the ideal size would be, and keep in mind things like desk space, mounting options, and most importantly, the price.

The refresh rate will smooth out gameplay

A 4K monitor is the easiest way to increase your gaming enjoyment, but it won’t necessarily be the smoothest if the refresh rate can’t keep up. The refresh rate determines how fast the monitor can display each frame. Most popular titles can be played at 60 frames per second or 60 hertz, and your monitor would need to exceed that to maximize its full potential.

What to look for in a quality 4K monitor

Connectivity to your monitor

There are several connections methods that you can use to connect your monitor to your computer. The standard HDMI cable is widely used, but a good-quality monitor will also accommodate a DisplayPort. Other connections that you should look out for include USB ports and a headphones jack.

G-Sync and FreeSync for reduced screen tearing

Artifacts and screen tearing are unfortunately something that every gamer has to deal with. It happens when the monitor can’t keep up with the game’s frame rate, causing ugly lines and stuttering. Having a high refresh rate helps to reduce it, but many good-quality monitors will incorporate Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync technology. This added system, built into the monitor, greatly reduces the occurrence of screen tearing.

High Dynamic Range for better color production

4K monitors produce amazing visuals, but that can be made even more impressive if the monitor has High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. This allows the monitor to produce lifelike colors, which are often more vibrant and clear when compared to other monitors.

How much you can expect to spend on a 4K monitor

The average price of a 4K monitor is dependent on the functions and the screen size. An entry-level monitor can retail for $100-$200, while a large monitor packed with features can retail for $600-$1,000.

4K monitor FAQ

Is it worth getting an ultrawide monitor?

A. That will depend on what you want to use the monitor for. If you don’t have enough space on your desk for two monitors, then an ultrawide might be for you. Keep in mind that most games don’t support ultrawide monitors, and you’ll see thick black strips on either side as it compensates for the aspect ratio.

Can you mount a 4K monitor?

A. Most monitors, including 4K models, can be mounted as long as they are compatible with the VESA mounting system. Special brackets are made to line up with the mounting holes at the back, which allows the monitor to be affixed to a wall or placed on a monitor stand.

What’s the best 4K monitor to buy?

Top 4K monitor

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43-Inch Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor has a mammoth 43-inch display, which will show you the most intricate of details.

What you’ll love: ASUS is well-known for making gaming peripherals, and this 4K monitor is proof of its dedication. It has a refresh rate of 120 hertz, one DisplayPort connection, three HDMI ports, a headphones jack and two USB ports. The monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9, built-in HDR and is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync 2.

What you should consider: The screen’s size might be too large for most computer gamers and would be better suited for console players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 4K monitor for the money

Samsung UE57 Series 28-Inch 4K UHD

What you need to know: This monitor has been optimized for those who work from home or enjoy video games on a computer.

What you’ll love: This 4K monitor from Samsung has a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160, has a one-millisecond response time and is compatible with AMD graphics cards that use FreeSync. For those working from home, the monitor features a split-screen function and has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.

What you should consider: This monitor has a refresh rate of 60 hertz, which is perfect for gaming. Higher frame rates could stutter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28-inch HDR Monitor

What you need to know: This 28-inch monitor is the perfect companion for computer gamers as it produces smooth visuals at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: With a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160, this 4K monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, has HDR for a better color spectrum and the display makes use of In-Plane Switching (IPS). It has two HDMI connections and one DisplayPort connection.

What you should consider: While most video games support 60 frames per second, this monitor has a refresh rate of only 60 hertz. That means 4K content on streaming services with a higher frame rate might stutter or tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.