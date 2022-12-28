Which Corsair PC case is best?

A computer case isn’t just a container that holds the components together. Through customizable parts and brightly colored RGB lighting, it’s often an extension of the owner’s personality.

Corsair is an American company that has been making PC parts since 1994, and its cases are excellent choices whether you’re a novice or a seasoned PC builder. If you want to go all-in with a flash and a bang, the iCue 7000X RGB Full-Tower ATX PC Case will definitely be the centerpiece of your gaming room.

What to know before you buy a Corsair PC case

There are different case heights

All computer cases might look the same, but three common sizes exist. As a case stands upright, the length of the case determines which motherboards and graphics cards are compatible. It goes together with the available clearance.

Full tower . These cases are the largest and have the most space inside. Typically, they stand about 22 inches high and are compatible with ATX motherboards.

. These cases are the largest and have the most space inside. Typically, they stand about 22 inches high and are compatible with ATX motherboards. Mid-tower . Standing about 18 inches high, it is slightly less roomy than a full tower but still large enough for most PC components.

. Standing about 18 inches high, it is slightly less roomy than a full tower but still large enough for most PC components. Mini tower. Almost half the size of a full tower, a mini case stands about 14 inches tall. It is compatible only with micro ATX motherboards or the smaller mini ATX variety.

There is also the less common Small Form Factor case, which is only a few inches tall. They are mainly used for word processes computers as they can’t accommodate powerful components.

Enough clearance

The measurements of the case are directly related to the available clearance and the size of the motherboard. The graphics card needs the most space out of all the PC components and can sometimes use a few slots on the motherboard. For example, an advanced graphics card such as the Nvidia 3090 Ti takes up three slots and measures 5.4 inches in width and 12.3 inches in length.

So, you must keep in mind the specifications of your existing hardware and determine in which case it will fit the easiest. You must check the case size and the motherboard compatibility before you buy new components.

Ventilation

The more components connected to the motherboard, the more heat your PC generates. Ventilation is crucial for keeping everything at a manageable temperature, which is why your case should have enough fans and vents.

There must be at least two fans, one for extracting the hot air and the other for sucking in clean, cool air. Again, the case size will determine what kind of cooling system you can use. A liquid cooling system takes up the most space, while a simple heatsink fan on the CPU is better suited for smaller cases.

What to look for in a quality Corsair PC case

Cable management

Most people take incredible pride in their PC case setup and go to great lengths in hiding and tucking unsightly cables and wires away. A good-quality Corsair case makes cable management easier by having concealed cavities or slots where you can place the component connections.

Front-panel connections

The front panel can have all sorts of connections depending on the case. It is best to look for a Corsair case with at least a headphones jack, a microphone connection and a few USB ports. This makes it easier when you want to connect devices such as an external hard drive, as you don’t have to feel around the back for the appropriate port.

Drive bays

All computers operate off a hard drive, but while some can slot onto the motherboard, taking up almost no space, others need a dedicated bay. The regular 3.5-inch platter drives are the biggest culprit here, and your case must have enough bays to accommodate them all. Smaller solid-state drives aren’t that much of a concern, as they are about half the size of a standard drive.

How much you can expect to spend on a Corsair PC case

The average price of a Corsair PC case depends on the size and additional functions. A full-size tower with RGB lighting and four fans costs $300-$500, while the smaller mid-tower cases cost $100-$200.

Corsair PC case FAQ

What does ‘ATX’ mean for a case?

A. ATX stands for Advanced Technology Extended and is a standardized specification developed by Intel in 1995 for motherboard and power supply configurations. An ATX case is slightly larger than an AT case.

Do Corsair cases come with fans?

A. It depends on the case, but all full-tower and mid-tower cases include stock fans that you can use immediately. If you prefer to swap out the fans, check the diameter to ensure they fit correctly.

What’s the best Corsair PC case to buy?

Top Corsair PC case

iCue 7000X RGB Full-Tower ATX PC Case

What you need to know: This full-tower case is large enough to accommodate the most advanced PC components.

What you’ll love: You can show off your intricate PC build through three tempered glass panels. The case comes with four 140-millimeter fans and uses HyperX’s RapidRoute cable management system to keep everything neat and tidy. The front panel has four USB ports, a combination headphone jack and a USB-C port.

What you should consider: The case weighs 43 pounds, so moving around is not easy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Corsair PC case for the money

Corsair 4000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

What you need to know: With a tempered glass panel and plenty of airflow, this case is perfect for a subdued PC build.

What you’ll love: The all-black case can accommodate up to six fans (two fans are included) and the interior is large enough to easily house an Extended ATX motherboard. It has two 3.5-inch hard drive bays and two slots for solid-state drives. Cables are taken care of through the RapidRoute cable-management system.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the front dust filter can sometimes press against the internal fan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case

What you need to know: This case has a tempered glass panel on the front, so you can see the RGB lights on your fans in all their glory.

What you’ll love: In addition to the angular design on the front, there is also a glass panel on the side. The interior is large enough to house a 360-millimeter radiator on the front or a 240-millimeter radiator on the top. Three RGB fans are included, but it can accommodate up to seven.

What you should consider: Some customers said it has relatively poor airflow if you don’t use all seven fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

