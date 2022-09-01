What’s the best selfie tripod?

There are many ways to take a photo, but there is no better method than capturing your surroundings with you in the frame. The most common method is to hold a camera at arm’s length and snap away, whether with a cellphone or DSLR camera. But a selfie stick is a great choice for those who want the perfect composition and framing.

However, you still need to hold the selfie stick, creating the “disappearing arm” problem. A selfie tripod such as the Texlar 48-Inch Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote is an excellent alternative to prevent that.

What to know before you buy a selfie tripod

The tripod’s height

Consider where and how you’ll take most of your selfies and determine the best height for the tripod. Small tripods easily stand firmly on a desk or table, but there are also tripods with a bit more height to them. This comes in handy if you want to capture a photo while standing and there isn’t a lower surface available. Most selfie tripod makers combine a selfie stick and tripod into one gadget, with the tripod feet folding in to create the stick’s handle.

Device attachment

A three-legged metal stand is only one part of taking the perfect selfie. On top of the tripod is the component that keeps the camera or phone in place. The right attachment depends on your camera. You’ll need a sturdy grip or holder for a phone, but two plastic clasps won’t secure a digital camera or larger device. So you must ensure that the tripod attachment has the correct diameter screw on the top.

Most digital cameras have a tripod attachment hole on the bottom for this purpose.

Be aware of the dangers

Using a selfie stick isn’t dangerous, but it can be deadly if you aren’t aware of your surroundings. Several deaths have been linked to people going to extreme lengths to get the “perfect” selfie. Before buying a selfie stick or tripod, read up on the risks and when you shouldn’t use a selfie tripod.

What to look for in a quality selfie tripod

Sturdy construction

Taking photos is exciting, but it will end in heartache if your phone or camera detaches and crash to the ground. The tripod must be made from sturdy materials such as metal and hardened plastic. When fully extended, it must carry the full weight of the camera and not topple over in the slightest breeze. Its top clips and grabbers must be strong enough to prevent the camera from slipping out, while the nuts and bolts shouldn’t untie themselves if you can angle portions of the tripod.

Remote control

Since your arms can’t reach the camera on a tripod, you’ll need a secondary way to take the photo. Some cameras let you set up a timer, but you can never be sure when the photo is taken. The best solution for this is to get a good-quality tripod that comes with a Bluetooth remote control. Through the push of a button, you can compose the photos as you want them and snap away.

Large base and stable legs

A good-quality selfie tripod has a large base and stable legs to provide as much stability as possible. Look for a tripod that has non-slip rubber feet or some endcap to prevent sliding without scratching the surface you place it on.

How much you can expect to spend on a selfie tripod

The price depends on the maker, the length and if it comes with a small remote controller. A basic tripod that extends into a selfie stick costs $5-$10, while a sturdy gadget with a Bluetooth controller runs $20-$40.

Selfie tripod FAQ

Does a selfie tripod work with tablets?

A. For the most part, but you must ensure that the attachment to hold the tablet is large and strong enough to support it.

Do they require a battery?

A. The tripod doesn’t need a battery to operate, but an included Bluetooth remote control does. These are usually flat, round batteries, commonly found in wristwatches and very affordable.

What’s the best selfie tripod to buy?

Top selfie tripod

Texlar 48-Inch Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote

What you need to know: Compact and lightweight, this selfie tripod doubles up as a selfie stick.

What you’ll love: It has three sturdy legs attached to a metal pole with an adjustable holder for your phone. It is large enough to accommodate most Android phones, and from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 13. The tripod is 8 inches at its shortest, but can extend to 48 inches. It comes with a rechargeable wireless remote, and there is a quarter-inch thread at the top for digital cameras.

What you should consider: Some users said that the legs keep opening when stored in a bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top selfie tripod for the money

SelfieShow Portable Selfie Stick Tripod with Wireless Remote

What you need to know: This affordable selfie tripod can securely grip phones in landscape and portrait orientation.

What you’ll love: At its shortest, this tripod is 7.6 inches, but it extends to 27 inches. The clamp head at the top can rotate 225 degrees, and it comes with a Bluetooth remote.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the plastic bolt isn’t as tight as they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Atumtek 51-Inch Selfie Stick Tripod

What you need to know: This selfie tripod stands 51 inches tall and has a detachable Bluetooth remote.

What you’ll love: Made from hardened plastic and metal, it’s strong enough to support most Android and iPhones. The legs stand 10.6 inches apart and have three non-slip pads on the bottom. The clamp head can rotate 180 degrees in either direction.

What you should consider: Some customers said the remote pops out of the holder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

