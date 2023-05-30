MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, parents can start the appeal process for TCAP results.

This comes after thousands of third graders didn’t pass and will either have to go to summer school, get tutoring or repeat the grade.

The appeals process will run for two weeks, until June 13. The Department of Education will grant an appeal if a student scores “approaching” on the TCAP nand has a universal screening score above the 40th percentile.

The state says that parents or guardians of kids who experience a catastrophic situation in the days leading up to the TCAP can also file an appeal. These situations include the death of an immediate family member, the loss of a home and household dysfunction.

Statewide, 60 percent of third graders did not meet expectations. As a class, MSCS says that third graders showed a seven percent growth in proficiency compared to last year.

When the website goes live, you can apply for an appeal here.