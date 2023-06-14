MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School Board now has one less member after Vice Chair Sheleah Harris resigned during Tuesday night’s special called meeting.

Tensions were very high as board members went back and forth on whether or not to change the qualifications required for those wanting to be the next MSCS superintendent.

During a vote on whether or not to allow people with professional experience outside education to be considered, Vice Chair Sheleah Harris announced her resignation. “At this point, this is my last board meeting,” she said.

Harris has served on the school board for three years. “I appreciate the support of my colleagues. I am choosing to step down from this board. I will continue to advocate and serve, but this is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of.”

Harris went on to say that for her own health, she can’t be a part of the board anymore. Her resignation was then put up for a vote, with each board member approving.

However, Harris must submit her resignation in writing in order for it to be official.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board also voted to send a new rubric to the firm handling the search and to reopen the pool of candidates. The board is set to meet again next Tuesday.

The next school year’s proposed budget was also presented Tuesday night. The total budget is $2.1 billion dollars. More than $40 million of that will go to hiring new teachers, salary increases and mental health professionals.

More than $37 million will go to security upgrades. This proposed budget will be presented to the Shelby County Commission Wednesday for approval.

Additionally, five people who were banned from MSCS property, including school board meetings, have filed a lawsuit in district court. They say they were banned from all future meetings for disrupting a meeting back in May with alarms that were dropped on the floor.

The suit says the move violates their first amendment rights.