MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student-led press conference was held Friday inside Trezevant High School, where students are working to secure funding for what would be a new Frayser-area high school.

The request has been years in the making. This is a rendering of what it could look like, if approved.

Despite this being the last day of the school year, a handful of students said they’re optimistic this will be the start of something new. Trezevant High, which opened in 1960, is starting to show its age.

The proposal would be a joint partnership between Trezevant, a Memphis Shelby County School, and MLK Prep, a charter school that opened its doors in 1949.

“We know building a new school will provide new opportunities to take advanced classes,” Trezevant student Trinity Watson said. “We hear a lot of people say our Frayser community is important, now show it to us.”

These students say a new school could usher in a new start — especially when you consider more than 2,200 students are zoned for Trezevant but only 500 actually attend.

“When we have a good school, kids start to take pride in it and they do they perform well. When they were many negative perceptions, students are feeling discouraged,” Trezevant student Rickey Wright said.

And for one middle schooler, who knows what he wants to be, more modern conditions could make his out-of-this-world dream, a reality.

“You could help provide in helping me reach my goal in becoming an astronaut,” Westside Middle student Alexander Turner said.

Last month, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he was prepared to submit his budget, including $80 million to fund the project. If funding is approved, the new high school could welcome new students in 2026.

“We have been waiting on this for several years. Why not Frayser?” said school board member Stephanie Love.