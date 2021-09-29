Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
49°
Memphis
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
RIP Young Dolph
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
WREG Basketball Challenge
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Memphis VA Job Fair- Tuesday, March 29
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Programming & Design
Best online game design course
Top Programming & Design Headlines
Best Kano computer kit
Best book to help you learn Python
Best book to help you learn C++
Best Python for dummies book
Best ‘Computers for Dummies’ book
Best robot building kit
More Programming & Design
Best CSS books
Best graphic design books
Most read on WREG.com
Mom of carjacking victim speaks after arrest in case
Mugshots speaks after citation for unlicensed security
Man indicted after deadly domino game
Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar
Section 8 housing sign up begins
Four men indicted in $16M investment fraud scheme
Car crashes into animal shelter gate after shooting
Jefferson County boy, 2, injured in shooting
Pass It On: Memphis restaurateur gets a helping hand
Suspect arrested in Arkansas mass shooting
Plans for permanent Young Dolph memorial in the works
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Mom of carjacking victim speaks after arrest in case
Mugshots speaks after citation for unlicensed security
Man indicted after deadly domino game
Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar
Section 8 housing sign up begins
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
TN House agrees to first responder residency bill
10-year-old with terminal cancer sworn in as officer
Making Memphis’ deadliest ZIP codes safer
Memphis Local Events