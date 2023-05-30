MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools continues—and today, the board will hold a meeting once again.

On the agenda, they will discuss the design for a new high school in Frayser, purchasing supplies for the Summer Learning Academy and a report on the search for a new superintendent.

That meeting is today at 5:30.

Later this week, school board members will again hold another board retreat this week. This retreat is scheduled for Thursday from four until seven at the Coe Auditorium.

Their last retreat was two and a half weeks ago. During that meeting, the school board agreed to rewrite the rubric for candidates.

So, where exactly do we stand right now when finding a new superintendent for these children? Right now, there are three top contenders for the spot.

That includes current Interim Superintendent Toni Williams, who previously said she did not want the job, MSCS Deputy Superintendent Angela Whitelaw and Carlton Jenkins, a superintendent in Wisconsin.

Right now, the search for the new superintendent is severely behind schedule. According to the school board’s timeline, the new superintendent should already be hired and ready for the new school year.

The previously released timeline can be found here.

Between February and April, the search firm was to conduct the superintendent search, with final interviews set for April 21 and 22. Then, the new superintendent was set to start the new school year between May and June.

Things may be behind right now, but to keep you updated, WREG will be at tonight’s meeting and the school retreat later this week.

The West Memphis School District will also hold a special meeting today at 5 p.m. at the Central Office. No other information has been released on what will be discussed or the reason for this special meeting. However, the superintendent was terminated last month.

West Memphis school leaders aren’t saying how long they think the search will take to find a new superintendent. WREG will let you know when that decision is made.