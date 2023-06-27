MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School Board announced Tuesday that interim superintendent Toni Williams will no longer be considered for the superintendent’s job after signing a new contract.

But she will continue serving as interim superintendent, a role she has held since August 2022.

Parents across the district had strong words for school board members Tuesday night, calling for Williams to be removed from the pool of candidates.

One called the board’s search process a “colossal failure.” Another said it had increased the level of public distrust.

And after those comments, the board agreed. Williams is no longer considered a candidate for the top spot with the Memphis Shelby County school district.

The board voted 6 to 1 to renew Williams’ contract as interim superintendent, but that contract is for her to continue serving as interim superintendent for this school year and to no longer be considered for the full job.

The new contract states Williams will be paid the same salary as she was paid for this past year — $310,000 — and vacation days that can be bought back by the district if they aren’t used.

The contract will end in August 2024.

Wlliams says she wants to make sure she serves the board and serves the community she loves. She says she will continue to do just that while also trying to be a positive role model for the students.

“There is an opportunity this year to serve another year and that is my focus right now,” Williams said. “Ii just want to tell you, being a female superintendent, just really looking at our female students, that’s what my focus is on. Because it has been a heartfelt moment giving them an opportunity to see someone from their community serve them wholeheartedly.”

The school district says they will continue their search for the next superintendent.

We are told a new group of finalists will be presented to the school board soon.

The board has a meeting with the search firm scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5.

Tuesday night’s news comes almost two weeks after former Vice Chair Sheleah Harris said she resigned from the school board for multiple reasons, including corruption in the district regarding contracts. She also said the superintendent search was manipulated.

Some have accused the board of rigging the search in favor of the interim superintendent Toni Williams. In an interview on WREG’s Live at 9 last week, Board Chairwoman Althea Greene denied that and said Williams shouldn’t have to step down as some critics have demanded.

“I don’t think she should step down. I realize that there are so many groups out there, but some of these groups are distractions,” Greene said at the time. “If we’re not — we can agree and disagree, but at the end of the day it’s about moving forward for the sake of children.”