MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County Schools board now says they hope to name a new superintendent by January.

Wednesday, the board met with the search firm helping them in this hiring process. In that meeting, they discussed moving forward after removing interim superintendent Toni Williams as a top candidate earlier this week.

The search firm’s president says the new search will begin in August with a list of candidates expected by November.

The new superintendent would take office in July of 2024. This will be almost two years without a superintendent in place.

The next MSCS board meeting is set for July 11.