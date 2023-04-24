MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, the Memphis Shelby County School Board will hold a special meeting in the search for a new superintendent.

The meeting will start at 5:30 and will be held in the board auditorium. There will be a public comment section so you can make sure your voice is heard.

Vanita Dogget, a community activist, says, “There’s an opportunity to get right. There’s an opportunity to bring the community, parents and teachers back to the table to make sure it’s done right.”



“We saw that on April 15, that process lacked integrity,” said community organizer Tikelia Rucker. “The board members were unaware what was taking place or what rubrics or qualifications the firm made decisions on.”

This comes after community leaders called for greater transparency in the search and more community input. They also call for an accelerated timeline in the search for a superintendent, hoping one will be hired by June 1.