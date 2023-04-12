MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools on Wednesday released a proposed budget that includes what the district said would be the highest starting teacher salaries in the area.

The district committed to investing an additional $27.3 million in teacher salaries in the next school year. A step increase is included for teachers and a 2% increase is proposed for non-teaching employees.

To attract new teachers, there will be sign-on and retention bonuses of $10,000-$15,000.

Safety is another area in which the district hopes to improve. This year, they invested $17 million to upgrade safety-related technology. In 2024, they’re requesting $37.6 million to get better camera and weapon detectors and fencing.

MSCS is also interested in bringing in more English Language Support teachers and sensitivity training. They’d like to propose increased pay for bilingual mentors. This would cost approximately $9 million.

Another $3 million will allow more field trips across the city and country,.

Lastly, the district is making a capital request for maintenance to its facilities: $4.6 million for upgraded intercoms and fire alarms; $1.8 million for deferred maintenance, including roof replacements, HVAC upgrades, etc.; $9.9 million to continue design for a new high school in the Frayser community.

MSCS plans to share its proposal with the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday.