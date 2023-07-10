MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interim school superintendent Toni Williams spoke with WREG on Monday about restoring public trust, her decision not to seek the job permanently and helping students achieve.

Memphis Shelby County Schools has faced allegations of corruption recently over who’ll be its next leader and the impact of the state’s new controversial third-grade retention law.

“I am an open leader. I believe in accountability and that will continue,” Williams said.

After what could be described as a drama-filled spring and summer involving some Memphis Shelby County School board members, interim Superintendent Toni Williams is now speaking out.

On WREG’s Live at 9, Williams addressed claims of widespread corruption made by former school board vice Chair Sheleah Harris who resigned last month.

“Listen I have not quit on our students, and I think our parents will want someone never to quit. Our other board members have not quit. Our focus is on our 110,000 students,” Williams said.

Harris called for a district audit, citing conflicts of interest in contract awards and misuse of funds. Williams says her administration is about transparency.

“As it relates to those allegations, you know my background is finance. So, I’ve led through at least five clean audits and led through federal monitoring. So, I want to reassure the community, the parents, the students, that there is trust and there’s financial integrity,” she said.

Regarding the next superintendent, the school board recently voted to approve a contract extension for Williams to keep her in charge of the district through the new year, but dropped her as a candidate. She said she had community support.

“I had parents to reach out. I had students to reach out and had teachers to reach out and they said, ‘You should at least try. You’re doing a great job. Put your name in the hat,’ and even community leaders reached out and that’s what I did,” she said.

As for the state’s controversial third grade retention law, Williams says MSCS is taking steps to make sure students won’t be held back and can achieve.

“Our students showed, from second grade to third grade, a seven percent gain. So, I’m excited about it and we want to make sure our students have the support and resources they need,” she said.

Williams says she prides herself in helping lead the charge to get two new schools built in Cordova and Frayser, ironing out an agreement to return the ‘3-G’ schools to Germantown and finalizing a new contract for teachers.