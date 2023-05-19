MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a bill giving Tennessee teachers what he calls “the largest pay raise in state history.”

The “Teacher Paycheck Protection Act” raises the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026.

