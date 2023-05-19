MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a bill giving Tennessee teachers what he calls “the largest pay raise in state history.”
The “Teacher Paycheck Protection Act” raises the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
Governor Lee says it also ensures union membership dues can never be automatically deducted from teacher paychecks. This raise puts the volunteer state in the top 10 for teacher pay.