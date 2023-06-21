MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee encouraged Tennessee schools and local law enforcement agencies to apply for nearly $200 million in grants to strengthen school safety.

The two programs include significant funding to place a full-time, armed school resource officer at every public school and make physical security improvements at public and non-public schools across the state.

“Nothing is more important than making sure that Tennessee students and teachers return home from school safely each day,” said Lee. “This year, together with the General Assembly, we made significant investments to secure schools across Tennessee, and we’re now inviting local law enforcement agencies and schools to partner with us by applying for these historic funds.”

Statewide School Resource Officer Grant

The budget includes $140 million to place a full-time, armed SRO at every Tennessee public school. Local law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for an SRO Grant, not to exceed $75,000 per year, per school.

Applications can be found here.

Public & Non-Public School Security Grants

One-time funding is available to strengthen security at Tennessee schools, totaling $40 million for public schools and $14 million for non-public schools.

The grant funding can be used to support a variety of school security efforts, including improved physical security, emergency operations planning, violence prevention programs, conflict resolution and safety training for staff members.

Public School Security Grant

Public school security grant applications must demonstrate a connection between requested funding and the vulnerabilities identified in the school’s yearly safety assessment.

Public schools are invited to learn more and apply for grant funding no later than September 29.

Non-Public School Security Grant

Non-public schools must submit an “Intent to Apply” through the Tennessee Department of Education by August 4. Final grant applications are due no later than October 27.

Non-public schools are encouraged to learn more about grant funding and school eligibility here.