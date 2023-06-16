MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after her abrupt resignation from the Memphis-Shelby County school board, former Vice Chair Sheleah Harris further explains why she decided to quit.

In a statement released last night, Harris says the reason for her departure is because of corruption. She says there needs to be an “immediate, external audit of the entire district going back at least five years.”

The former board member laid out eight different points for why she resigned, saying she found corruption in the district regarding contracts. She also says the superintendent search was manipulated.

According to Harris, there has been little to no accountability for how money is spent. “The board chair has been mishandling funds. When I called it out, it was denied.”

Harris said she was ostracized and received no support when she called out these issues.

She also addressed new teacher salaries, saying they don’t include the highest possible pay for educators. “We have the funds to pay them so much more, but too many people are getting paid at the top. I requested all district-level positions be cut that didn’t align with our strategic initiatives.”

Thursday night, the board responded to the allegations made by Harris. They said MSCS is audited annually by two certified public accounting firms. These audits include financial statements, internal controls, compliance over federal funds and reviews of funds for individual schools.

The board did not address any of the other claims Harris made.