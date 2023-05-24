MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to TCAP data, only 23.6 percent of third graders scored proficient on the English Language Arts test.

In 2022, 16.5 percent of the city’s third-graders were proficient, showing a seven percent increase. Statewide, 60 percent of third-graders scored non-proficient, and 40 percent scored proficient.

MSCS says these are “raw” scores and that they will change based on exemptions, retakes, and other factors.

Memphis students were able to retake the test starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Those who do not pass a second time must enroll in the Summer Learning Academy.

If a parent appeals and it is denied, the child can go to summer learning or proceed to fourth grade and have one year of tutoring.

Preparations for third graders are already set in place for the summer, even if there are over 6,000 students. MSCS says ¼ students participated in their summer program last year.

Beginning June 20 and running through July 19, students can only miss two days of summer school if they want to advance to the fourth grade.

After scores have been adjusted, MSCS says they can not confirm if those new scores will be released, noting it is up to the state.

Third-grade parents will also not receive report cards on the final day of school, which is Friday.

MSCS says students are “more than test scores” and that they want to provide help rather than “judge them.”