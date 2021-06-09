Best sleeping bags for summer camping

Storing a down sleeping bag in a compression sack for prolonged periods can decrease its lifespan and damage its loft. Instead, hang your sleeping bag or store it in a large mesh bag.

Best summer sleeping bags

The warm summer season means it’s time to reserve a spot at your favorite campground with some friends or spend a few nights out in the backcountry. Whether you’re a first-time camper or a seasoned pro, there are sleeping bags for all scenarios, so your camping experience can be safe and comfortable.

The type of sleeping bag you need for your summer campout depends mostly on where you intend to set up camp. Backpacking in higher elevations will usually require a warm and lightweight bag, while car campers can get by with slightly bulkier options.

Types of summer sleeping bags

Sleeping bags can be categorized by a variety of factors including temperature rating, weight, shape and fill material. It can be overwhelming trying to choose what sleeping bag is right for a weekend in the outdoors, which is why we’ve broken it down into a few simple sections so you can find just what you need without wasting time.

Backpacking sleeping bags

Summer backpacking sleeping bags are usually lightweight and compressible so they can fit in a backpack without taking up much room. While they can vary in style and fill, most utilize a mummy design to maximize warmth and space-saving.

Winner Outfitters Mummy Sleeping Bag

This synthetic sleeping bag features a compression sack that can significantly reduce its packed dimensions, making it easy to transport while hiking. The temperature rating of 35 degrees is suitable for chilly summer nights, so you can stay warm and toasty in your tent.

Abco Tech Envelope Lightweight Sleeping Bag

Another affordable backpacking option, this polyester-filled sleeping bag from Abco Tech is slightly larger when compressed, but its three-season temperature rating means it’s a great option for spring and fall camping trips as well.

Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag

When it comes to gear, Marmot has been a camping staple for decades. The Trestles 30 uses Spirafil 120 synthetic insulation, providing extra warmth, especially on summer trips high in the mountains. This sleeping bag can even keep you warm after exposure to water or moisture.

Kelty Cosmic Down 40 Sleeping Bag

The 550-fill down insulation has an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, allowing the Kelty Cosmic Down to weigh under two pounds. The mummy shape and insulated hood are meant to keep you comfortable, even when the late-season chill starts to creep in.

ECOOPRO Down Sleeping Bag

Finding a quality down sleeping bag at a reasonable price isn’t always easy. Fortunately, the ECOOPRO down bag not only provides adequate warmth for summer backpacking but also uses a protective water-resistant coating, so a little unexpected rain won’t turn your fun night into a struggle to stay warm.

Car camping sleeping bags

Unlike backpacking sleeping bags where weight and size matter, those designed for casual use and car camping tend to be slightly larger and heavier. However, thicker and softer material means extra cushioning, which can lead to more restful sleep.

Coleman Sun Ridge Warm Weather Sleeping Bag

Campers have been trusting Coleman since the 1950s, and their summer sleeping bags continue to deliver. With three pounds of ThermoTech synthetic insulation, you can count on a pleasant night, even if the temperature drops.

Revalcamp Sleeping Bag

The REVALCAMP sleeping bag is suitable for adults, teenagers and younger children. Ideal for temperatures between 40-70 degrees, this warm weather sleeping bag is available in a variety of different colors so everyone can choose their favorite.

The North Face Dolomite One Sleeping Bag

The unique two-layer system makes the Dolomite One a perfect option for both hot and cold nights. While it may be a more expensive car camping option, you’ll be rewarded with a high-quality sleeping bag that can be used in a wide range of temperature and weather conditions.

MalloMe Sleeping Bag

A versatile crossover option, this sleeping bag could easily work for both car camping and backpacking. Though its size and weight are slightly greater than other backpacking bags, it includes a handy compression sack and water-resistant shell.

Coleman Biscayne Sleeping Bag

Some sleeping bags can make you feel cramped and restricted. On the other hand, the Biscayne can accommodate users over 6 feet tall, with extra room to move around and stretch.

Two-person sleeping bags

When camping with children, a friend or a partner, sometimes a two-person sleeping bag can be useful. With car camping and backpacking options available, you can choose your preferred style.

Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag

Featuring two pillows and the ability to unzip and form two separate sleeping bags, this option is great for couples or those looking for maximum space. Though not the most compact, it’s still a viable summer backpacking option, with a comfort level rating of 50 degrees.

Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 45 Sleeping Bag

Another double sleeping bag that can transform into two separate bags, the Coleman Tandem is a cozy warm-weather choice. The anti-snag zipper system makes getting into and out of the sleeping bag easy for both users.

Kelty Tru.Comfort Doublewide Sleeping Bag

The multiple layers of the Kelty Tru.Comfort allows you to adjust to changing temperatures without overheating in the summer or freezing at higher elevations. Not only is the Cloudloft insulation lightweight and soft, but it also has quick-drying properties.

Kids’ sleeping bags

The right sleeping bag can make quite a difference when it comes to ensuring your children have a positive camping experience. An option with a practical fit and proper warmth rating can lead to a better night’s sleep.

TETON Sports Celsius Jr. Kids Sleeping Bag

A high-quality and lightweight sleeping bag, this 20-degree model can be used during cool summer evenings and will retain its warmth throughout the entire night. It also includes a stuff sack for easy transportation and features an interior storage pocket.

Coleman Plum Fun 45 Youth Sleeping Bag

Designed for milder conditions, this kids’ sleeping bag is a great starter option that’s spacious enough to fit campers under 5 feet 5 inches tall. As with other Coleman sleeping bags, the ThermoTech insulation provides a cozy cocoon for a night out in nature.

