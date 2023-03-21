When you think of bathroom decor, you might first think of paint jobs or pictures you’ve hung. Or you could think of your sinks and faucets. What you might not think of is your shower curtain and the hooks that hold them up. After all, you usually just shove it around so you can get in and out.

But a proper shower curtain can elevate your bathroom’s aesthetics or change the atmosphere entirely. And, if you’re going to upgrade your curtain, you may as well grab some new hooks to replace your rusty or broken ones.

In this article: Madison Park Shower Curtain, Bino Shower Curtain Hooks and YoKii Shower Curtain Hooks

Liners

Many shower curtains are made with the assumption that you’ll pair them with a shower curtain liner. The liners are mostly plastic, meant to take the brunt of the water so your curtain can stay dry and remain the attractive focal point of your bathroom.

Many shower curtain hooks also bear this pairing in mind and have two separate sections so your curtain and liner can hang with some space between them. This isn’t always necessary, though. If you have a shower and bathtub combo, the walls of the tub portion can keep the curtains separate enough.

Best shower curtains

Accnicc Shower Curtain

This curtain has a beautiful forest and mountain design that evokes a calming mood for your next relaxing shower after a long, hard day. It comes in four sizes and four designs.

AmazerBath Shower Curtain

This no-fuss curtain is perfect for establishing or maintaining a neutral atmosphere in a bathroom. It’s water-repellent and made of heavy fabric to keep it from fluttering. It comes in 10 sizes and 10 designs.

Boodii Shower Curtain

This curtain has metal grommets to help it last through any sharp tugs after you slip a little and reach out for support. It comes in 19 sizes and 68 designs.

Creative Home Ideas Shower Curtain

This curtain is machine-washable to easily rid it of scum buildup. It’s made of fade-resistant polyester to help the colors stay strong. It comes in a 72- by 70-inch size and 11 ombre-inspired designs.

Fowocu Shower Curtain

Novelty shower curtains are an easy way to upgrade your bathroom time from necessary to fun. It doesn’t hurt that these use a pet-centric cat or dog design. It comes in five sizes.

Lush Decor Shower Curtain

This curtain has three rows of ruffles to lend it an old-fashioned style that might fit older homes better than young apartments. It comes in a 72- by 72-inch size and six designs.

Madison Park Shower Curtain

This curtain uses a waffle weave to make it more durable and resistant to the accumulation of water if you decide not to use a liner. It comes in five sizes and seven colors.

Maytex Shower Curtain

If you live in cramped conditions, anything that adds storage options without taking up more space is a godsend. This curtain adds four small pouches, three medium pouches and two large pouches. It measures 72 by 70 inches.

Niidder Shower Curtain

This shower curtain is designed to be used without a liner, thanks to its strong ability to repel water, and not using a liner helps your bathroom feel a little airier. It comes in four sizes and 31 designs.

Seasonwood Shower Curtain

This curtain has a weighted hem to help it stay in place in even the draftiest bathroom. The tassels on the bottom give it a more refined look. It comes in six sizes and eight designs.

Best shower curtain hooks

Amazer Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks are double-sided so you can hang your liner and your curtain on their own hooks. They’re made of plastic, come in five colors, and 12 are included.

Bino Shower Curtain Hooks

Instead of hooks or lips, these have little buttons that add a touch of cuteness. They’re made of alloy steel, come in two colors, and 12 are included.

Dady Mart Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks have roller balls on the tops so they can smoothly shift position as you open and close your curtain. They’re made of nickel, come in five colors, and 12 are included.

Goowin Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks use a thicker wire diameter to increase their durability and have roller balls on the top. They’re made of stainless steel, come in 11 colors, and 12 are included.

Gorilla Grip Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks are 3 inches tall, 1.25 inches wide on the bottom and 1.75 inches wide on the top. They’re made of stainless steel, come in 12 colors, and 12 are included.

Moen Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks have a fun octopus-like design that lets you keep your liner and curtain apart, allowing air between them so water can easily evaporate. They’re made of brushed nickel, come in five colors, and 12 are included.

Tcmao Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks aren’t really hooks, but circles. They open up so you can slide your curtain’s grommets in. They’re made of iron, come in nine colors, and 24 are included.

Tenovel Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks are rustproof so you can rest easy that they won’t get ugly and spread that icky reddish-brown to your new curtain. They’re made of stainless steel, come in four colors, and 12 are included.

Uigos Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks are teardrop-shaped with a small section that pulls apart to let you slide them through a grommet. They’re made of polished nickel and 12 are included.

YoKii Shower Curtain Hooks

These hooks have a leaf-shaped button on the ends rather than a plain hook or loop. You can pair them with a curtain that has a forest design. The hook is stainless steel and the leaves are resin, and 12 are included.

