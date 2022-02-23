Which period swimwear is best?

Whether you’re a professional swimmer or enjoy recreational activities at the beach, the last thing you want is for your period to keep you from enjoying the water. That’s why you need period swimwear. High-quality period swimwear lets you swim freely and without fear of leaks, while still looking stylish. If you want the best period swimwear, check out Savvi Wear Period High-Waisted Swimwear Bottoms.

What to know before you buy period swimwear

Layers and absorbency

One of the biggest differences between regular swimwear and period swimwear is that the latter is designed to provide protection during one’s period. The swimwear bottoms have several layers that absorb spotting and when combined with other feminine hygiene products, heavier menstrual flow.

The amount of layers depends on the swimwear. Some bottoms only have a thin layer of absorbent lining, making them ideal for lighter days or when there’s a chance of minor leaks. Other options have multiple layers, including a moisture-wicking layer, a middle layer and a waterproof outer layer, that offer maximum absorbency.

Some products indicate their absorbency level based on the number of tampons or milliliters of menstrual fluid they can hold. Most can handle two to three tampons’ worth of liquid, or 9 to 15 milliliters. Many swimwear bottoms also include a leakproof gusset. This gusset not only absorbs liquid and provides extra coverage, but it’s also breathable.

Additional protection

There are several options for those with a heavier flow who also wear a tampon or menstrual cup, but don’t want it visible. These bottoms have a specific cut and several layers that offer extra protection and keep these things from being seen.

Odor control

Many swimwear bottoms, especially those with organic bamboo lining, will also have excellent odor control. Due to this, you can wear the garment while lounging at a resort or the beach without worrying about embarrassing smells.

Other uses

Besides offering protection while on one’s period, this type of swimwear also works well for those with minor bladder leaks, discharge or who are postpartum.

What to look for in quality period swimwear

One-piece vs. two-piece

Just like with traditional swimsuits, there are one-piece and two-piece options for period swimwear. One-piece swimsuits usually offer more protection from the sun since they cover more of the body. However, only the bottom part is designed to protect against leaks and let people swim while on their cycle.

With a two-piece, it’s easier to put on and take off the bottoms as needed, which makes this style more convenient for swimmers while on their cycle. Plus, two-piece swimsuits are better for mixing and matching. Some manufacturers sell the bottoms separately from the tops, so you might need to get the top piece elsewhere.

Material

Most modern swimming attire consists of synthetic materials that are absorbent, elastic, breathable and quick-drying. This includes cotton, spandex, Lycra, polyester and nylon. Some use organic bamboo fibers instead, which are antibacterial, odor-resistant and protect against UV rays.

Size

Period swimwear uses similar measurements to traditional swimwear. Sizes range from extra-small to large or extra-large. Some products come with a numeric system that’s based on the wearer’s bust, hips and natural waistline. For the bottoms only, the hips and waist are the main measurements that matter. If the bottoms are thicker or have more layers, consider getting a size up from what you’d normally wear.

Style

Most bottoms come in one of the following styles:

High-waisted: These sit high above the wearer’s hips or above the navel.

These sit high above the wearer’s hips or above the navel. Hipster: These hug the hips and are low- or medium-rise.

These hug the hips and are low- or medium-rise. Bikini: This style provides the least amount of coverage and sits lower.

This style provides the least amount of coverage and sits lower. Full coverage: Offering the most coverage, these cover the wearer’s backside.

Color and patterns

Most two-piece bottoms come in black, but some have fun prints or patterns such as polka dots or floral designs.

How much you can expect to spend on period swimwear

Swimwear bottoms typically cost $20-$40.

Period swimwear FAQ

Can you swim with period underwear instead?

A. Period underwear offers leak protection, but it’s not as effective as swimwear. You should wear attire that’s designed specifically for swimming.

Can you wear this swimwear without a tampon or menstrual cup?

A. It depends on the design. Some bottoms only include a liner, which works for lighter flow days, spotting or minor discharge. Others have several layers of protection for medium flow days. If you’re expecting a heavier flow, you’ll need to combine the swimwear with a tampon or menstrual cup.

What is the best period swimwear to buy?

Top period swimwear

Savvi Wear Period High-Waisted Swimwear Bottoms

What you need to know: Designed for all ages, these swimwear bottoms are comfortable, leakproof and provide optimal protection for light to heavier flow days.

What you’ll love: It comes with a moisture-wicking top layer, an absorbent middle layer, and a leakproof bottom layer. The swimwear is highly durable, breathable and elastic. It also contains bamboo lining, which makes it more hygienic and helps keep down odors. Plus, it can hold two and a half tampons’ worth of liquid.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a matching top piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top period swimwear for money

Savvi Wear Period Mid-Waisted Swimwear Bottoms

What you need to know: Great for teens and adults, these swimwear bottoms are leakproof, breathable and stylish.

What you’ll love: Stylish and functional, these bottoms have a bamboo lining that absorbs liquid and prevents unwanted smells. They can hold up to three tampons’ worth of liquid, or 15 milliliters. Plus, they consist of three layers for maximum protection. This option is perfect for light to medium days, or for heavier days when combined with a tampon or menstrual cup.

What you should consider: The liner is slightly visible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JustGirlly Period Swim Bottoms

What you need to know: These custom-made swimwear bottoms are cute, stylish and highly absorbent.

What you’ll love: They come in multiple colors and designs, including polka dots, solid prints and floral patterns. They’re made with polyester and spandex, but also have bamboo padding for extra hygiene and odor control. The construction is high-quality and durable.

What you should consider: These bottoms only have a liner for protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

